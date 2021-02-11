You Paid For It: Sunset Hills residents steamed over city’s approval of new water tower

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – Residents in Sunset Hills asked the You Paid For It team to shine a light on a deal that has them boiling mad.

City officials have given Missouri American Water the okay to build a huge water tower next to the existing one.

Residents fear it will take away from the value of their homes.

Aldermen rejected the project at first but passed it on a re-vote with Mayor Patricia Fribis breaking the tie.

The new tower will hold 1.5 million gallons of water compared with the current one that holds 250,000 gallons. It’ll stand 105 feet tall and have a radius of 82 feet.

Residents say they were blindsided by the city that this deal was in the works. However, Mayor Fribis said since the water company is a public utility the city can’t stand in the way of this project.

