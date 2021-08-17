You Paid For It: Two St. Louis County Councilwomen under fire for opposing mask mandate

ST. LOUIS – Two African American St. Louis County councilwomen are under fire from some other Black north county leaders because of their opposition to mandatory mask mandates.

St. Louis Council Chairwoman Rita Days and Councilwoman Shalonda Webb joined Republicans on the council in defeating the mandates.

Today, they joined with their supporters at the government center in Clayton to defend themselves, and send a message to County Executive Sam Page and the African Americans, who are joining him in supporting a mandatory mask mandate.

The two councilwomen were surrounded by some north county mayors, clergy, and citizens. Supporters of the councilwomen often had sharp words for detractors.

Both Days and Webb say they are opposed to the proposed mandate legislation because it had criminal penalties of up to a year in jail.

They say they opposed Sam Page’s mandatory mask order because he didn’t come to the council first.