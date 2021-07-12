You Paid for It: Wentzville family says they’ve been waiting months for federal stimulus checks

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A St. Charles County family contacted FOX 2 after missing out on getting their second and third federal stimulus checks.

The family told Elliott Davis they should have received a total of $4,000 in total – but that never came.

Elliott called in some high-powered help on this one, enlisting the aid of U.S. Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer.

He’s taken her plight directly to the IRS for action. That agency is now going through the family’s case.

Congressman Luetkemeyer says his office has around 100 cases of folks dealing with IRA and stimulus check problems.

He says part of the reason is that the agency is still backlogged after having a lot of people working from home during the pandemic.

The congressman says the IRS is months behind, meaning long waits for people like Dawn and Ken Leppert of Wentzville.

The couple says the rest of their family got their stimulus checks right away. They are happy to have Congressman Luetkemeyer’s help and hopes it puts them closer to their money.