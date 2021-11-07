You Paid For It – Wesley Bell defends prosecution record in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – FOX 2 is sitting down to speak with those on the front lines in the fight against crime – the area’s chief prosecutors and state’s attorneys.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he’s been aggressive in prosecuting homicide cases as well as other violent acts, adding that he’s prosecuted 58% more homicide cases than his predecessor.

Bell continues to emphasize the need for aversion programs for non-violent offenders.

So far, 1,100 are in those programs, which are designed to keep them out of jail.

One of the biggest cases he had to review was the death of Michael Brown Jr. at the hands of police that sparked the Ferguson riots and unrest across the nation.

Bell decided not to pursue the case, saying the evidence just wasn’t there to bring charges.