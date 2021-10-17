You Paid For It: Who will get to draw new St. Louis wards?

ST. LOUIS – There’s a battle over who will get to draw up the ward boundaries for the newly constituted St. Louis Board of Aldermen that will be half the size that it is now.

The board will go from 28 to 14 aldermen. It was decided back in 2012 with a measure passed by aldermen and okayed by the voters.

Under the current setup, aldermen themselves draw the boundaries for the new wards. But a citizens’ watchdog group successfully got a measure on the ballot to set up a citizen commission to draw the new boundaries.

They said it’s a conflict of interest for aldermen to be potentially drawing their own wards.

Board President Lewis Reed said the citizens’ measure would be a disadvantage to minorities.

The citizens’ group has denied that accusation. Those supporting the change said the measure will be on the ballot next April. A spokesman for the board of aldermen said the date won’t be final until the board has its say.