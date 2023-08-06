ST. LOUIS – A south St. Louis woman says she was assaulted, but it took half-an-hour to get answers after she dialed 911.

The incident happened at her apartment building along California Avenue. Tazja Williams was with her small daughter at the time. Both got away from their assailant, and the young girl was unscathed.

After dialing 911, a voice prompt led Williams to the fire department. FOX 2 confirmed Williams made the call, but the person who answered asked if she needed police, and told her she could call police herself just as quickly. No help was ever sent.

A source inside city government tells FOX 2 that the St. Louis Public Safety Department is investigating the incident and response.