Young Cubs fan builds replica Wrigley Field in backyard for Wiffle Ball

CHICAGO (CNN) – A die-hard Chicago cubs baseball fan has built something pretty special in his parent’s backyard in Palatine, Illinois. It’s a Wrigley Field replica for Wiffle ball.

It’s got all the bells and whistles including a scoreboard, the iconic red Wrigley Field sign, and the Cubs logo spray-painted into the grass.

“I just started, it was a spot for me and my friends to come back here and play, uh, every summer and this summer with everything, uh, the quarantine. And, uh, COVID-19 I just thought that I could make it into something that I really wanted to cause I’ve been a Cubs fan my whole life,” said D.J. Dick.

D.J.’s father says his neighbors have ben great about it.

” D.J. and his friends will play out here probably until 10 p.m., 10:30 at night with the light shining and all of our neighbors come and watch ’em when they can and some have even come in and play. And so it’s been very critical in terms of how everybody’s kind of engrossed to the field itself,” said David Dick.

D.J. built one last year but it wasn’t as detailed. However, this summer he wanted to build a more accurate replica.

“I’ll have to say I wasn’t on board at first with the ivy because he had to paint my fence and, uh, change the look of our backyard. But I will say it is absolutely cool. Now that it’s up,” said D.J.’s mother.