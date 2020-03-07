Young sisters hospitalized with mysterious burns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Two young children in south St. Louis were rushed to a hospital Friday morning suffering from some type of burns, though Fox 2/News 11 has confirmed there was no fire in their home.

St. Louis police have provided very little information on the matter.

They responded to a call for help at an apartment home in near 14th and LaSalle in the Peabody Housing Complex shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Two children were urgently rushed to a hospital, authorities confirmed.

The victims are little girls—sisters—both under the age of 3, a neighbor said.

“The police kept running up, back and forth. One detective was outside. The police (chief) was outside, he was just shaking his head,” said neighbor Shinita King. “They came outside. One of the little babies was wrapped up in a blanket. The police were carrying her. The mom came out holding the other little baby. The mom and the two little kids got into the ambulance and the police were right behind them. I feel sorry for the babies. I feel real concerned and sorry for the babies. I want to know if they’re ok.”

Investigators were still looking into the source of the burns, police said.

There was no word on the girls’ conditions or the severity of their injuries.