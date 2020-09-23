Younger Mehlville students return to classrooms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some students in the Mehlville School District have returned to the classroom. Students in pre-school through second grade started a hybrid plan with staggered attendance Tuesday.

District officials say that they spoke with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health which says children ages five through nine are significantly less likely to contract COVID-19 than children ages ten and up.

“We saw the life of this building come back today. Our students, even our new kindergarten students who’ve never stepped foot in our building, came with excitement. So, I was impressed with everyones just adaptability to come back, and also just excitement,” said Dr. Scott Clark.

The district hopes to expand the hybrid plan to older children as soon as possible.