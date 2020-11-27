Your Black Friday Forecast

ST. LOUIS – For those few making the trek to work this morning or out to the store for Black Friday some areas may see some patchy fog. Expect a few drops in visibility.

Overall, Black Friday is looking very similar to Thanksgiving. Temperatures Friday morning are starting off a bit cooler, but once any fog lifts, there will be mostly sunny skies. Expect a few passing clouds with high temperatures near 50. Tonight, clear skies and winds back out of the northwest will bring temperatures back into the 20s.

Saturday will be sunny with temperatures close to seasonal. Think highs in the upper 40s, to near 50. The second half of the weekend has some changes. Most noticeably, Sunday with cloudy skies and a better chance of rain the further south of the metro area.

Behind this, it gets cold. November ends and December begins feeling like winter– highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.