Your dog could be the face of Budweiser’s 2021 holiday cans

ST. LOUIS – Attention dog moms and dog dads! Your furry kid could be the face of Budweiser’s 2021 holiday cans.

Enter your dog into the Pupweiser contest by commenting on Budweiser’s Facebook announcement with a picture of your dog with #PupweiserContest, post a photo of your pup on Instagram with #PupweiserContest, or tweet a picture of your dog with #PupweiserContest.

Entries will be accepted from Monday, May 3 to Saturday, May 8.

To make your entry stand out, add some detailsa about why your dog deserves to be everyone’s holiday drinking buddy.

Entries have to be made by US residents that are ages 21 and up.

Once the entries have been dwindled down to the final four, a public voting period will happen on Budweiser’s social media pages from May 10 to May 12. The winner will be announced on May 14.

Even though only one pup will be picked, Budweiser is donating $25,000 to Pets & People Foundation to say thank you to all of those who enter. The non-profit gives pet-assisted therapy visits.

Dog owners can also see a mockup of what their pup would look like on a Budweiser holiday can by clicking here and uploading a picture of your dog.