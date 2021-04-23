‘Your first beer back is on us!’ Budweiser Brewery Biergarten reopens in May

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Claim your complimentary beer when the Biergarten at the Budweiser Brewery Experience in St. Louis reopens on May 3. The offer for people 21 and over is good until May 27.
The Biergarten now has contactless ordering and payment options. Menus are available by scanning a tabletop QR code, and both food and beer orders can be made directly by phone. The bar is also open for traditional service.
“As we look to the next chapter in our nation’s recovery, we are excited to welcome the public back to the Biergarten, and proud to offer guests their first beer ‘on the house’ as a token of our appreciation for coming out and socializing safely,” writes Glenn Cox, Manager.
Brewery tours are expected to reopen on May 27. For more information about tour schedules, visit www.BudweiserTours.com.