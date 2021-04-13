Your grocery bill will likely be more expensive this month

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – Your grocery bill may see an increase as grocery prices continue to climb this year, going up .6% in March from the previous month, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Consumer costs at the supermarket rose every month of 2021, the BLS found. It increased by .4 percent in February and .3 percent in January, meaning a .7 increase since the start of the year.

The priciest items, per the BLS, were meats, poultry and fish, which increased by 5.4 percent from February to March.

They were followed by dairy and related products, which rose in price 1.6 percent.

The BLS said high gasoline prices are likely to blame. They rose 11.7 percent in March, before seasonal adjustment, while the natural gas index grew 2.5 percent over the month.

In March, the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped a nickel per gallon to $2.94.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump might be near its peak as gasoline supply evens out across the country. 

The price of gas has spiked 77 cents per gallon since Nov. 20 and is at the highest point since May 2019.

According to NBC, an increase in commodity prices, spiking imports by China, and Midwest crop damage, among other factors, are also getting passed on to consumers.

“Supply chains are largely inefficient at this time,” Isaac Olvera, agricultural economist for ArrowStream, told NBC. “We’re still dealing with fallout from the pandemic.”

Olvera said that oil production may not be able to keep pace with fuel demand from drivers this year, making it more likely that the cost of supermarket goods could continue to rise, not fall.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News