Your guide to must-see Christmas light displays in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Tis the season to grab tickets to the most vibrant holiday light displays throughout the St. Louis area.

Whether you want to walk through the Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park or pack your family in a car and experience Santa’s Magical Kingdom in Eureka, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

To help you plan a festive evening, FOX 2 compiled a list of must-see displays. Check them out below:

Wonderlights at World Wide Technology Raceway

November 12 – January 9

Tickets: $7 per person or $30 per car (up to seven passengers)

Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park

November 24 – January 1

Tickets: $8 per person to walk through | $15 per family vehicle

Way of Lights – Shrine Our Lady of Snows in Belleville

November 19 – December 31

Free admission

This file photo shows the entrance to Way of Lights at Shrine Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville, Ill.

Santa’s Magical Kingdom in Eureka

November 19 – January 9

Tickets: $25-$40 per vehicle

U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Zoo

November 26 – December 30

Tickets: $10-$13 per person

Garden Glow at Botanical Gardens

November 13 – January 8

Tickets: $14-$20 for ages 13 and up | $3-10 for ages 12 and under

Brewery Lights at Anheuser Busch

November 26 – December 30

Tickets: $10 per person

Holiday Lights at Grant’s Farm

November 19 – January 2

Tickets: $39-$49 per vehicle