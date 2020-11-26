Your Thanksgiving forecast

ST. LOUIS – Thanksgiving morning the St. Louis area will see some clouds waking up, but they will gradually clear through the later part of the morning and into the afternoon.

It’s not a bad start to temperatures either. Many of us waking up in the low to mid 40s with sunshine increasing this afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 50s. It will be nice enough to take a walk around the block after that Turkey dinner.

Over the next several days we keep the nice, cool weather, staying dry all the way through the majority of the weekend. There is a slight rain chance for Sunday, but it looks like that is coming for areas mainly south of the metro.