ST. LOUIS, Mo- Missouri Governor Mike Parson, ushered into office in the wake of the Eric Greitens scandal in the summer of 2018, has won election to the office in his own right, defeating Democratic challenger and State Auditor Nicole Galloway and two other candidates. The race was called by the Associated Press.

Parson, a former sheriff, state legislator and until June 2018, Missouri's Lieutenant Governor, championed issues like infrastructure and workforce development in the first year-plus in office, and ran a campaign that emphasized his support for law enforcement and an approach to mitigating the coronavirus pandemic that let local municipalities take the lead, backed by state resources in what he dubbed a “Show-Me Strong Recovery Plan”.