‘You’re a cold-blooded murder’- Life sentence for Maryland Heights Community Center shooting

CLAYTON, Mo. – Michael Honkomp has been sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for killing a co-worker during a shooting spree inside the Maryland Heights Community Center in 2020.

“I feel remorse about what happened, about what I did. It bothers me, what happened,” said Michael Honkomp in court this morning.

The court forcefully addressed Honkomp when issuing the life sentence, saying, “You’re a cold-blooded murderer.”

Honkomp pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder and five other felonies. He was sentenced Friday.

Honkomp admitted to killing Maria Lucas after an argument. He was a part-time janitor at the community center. Police say Honkomp had been sent home for disciplinary reasons earlier in the day and was angry about it.

The suspect returned to the community center and had a brief conversation with Maria Lucas at the front desk before shooting her with a 9mm handgun. Lucas died at the scene.

The police officer who exchanged fire with Honkomp, as well as several of Lucas’ family members, were in court Friday.

Police officer Larry Jerrod described the effort to defuse the situation without killing another person. He subdued the suspect by shooting the gun out of his hand.

During a December court date, Honkomp said he sought “suicide by cop” when he exchanged gunfire with a Maryland Heights police officer and did not intend to hurt him. He told the judge he suffers from mental health issues.

One of the victim’s brothers told the court this about his sister, “The world is darker now that she is not here. This is a blemish to the world.”

In a statement, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said, “We pray that with this life sentence the victim’s loving family may experience some closure.”

Bell went on to say a community center should be the definition of a safe space, and this individual’s ruthless act shattered that for a time. He said he prays that with this life sentence this center can be fully returned to a safe space for the community.