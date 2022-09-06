ST. LOUIS — Club Car Wash will take over many Express Car Washes in St. Louis. Many former Tidal Wave Express locations in the St. Louis area will be rebranded as Club Car Wash sites, bringing the total number of Club Car Washes to 23 in St. Louis.

Three full-service Tidal Wave Wash Center car washes complete with convenience stores and fuel stations will still be under the name Express Car Wash.

Rebranded Locations:

2150 Hampton Ave. | St. Louis, MO

1912 Bowles Ave. | Fenton, MO

5677 S Lindbergh Blvd. | St. Louis, MO

5911 Howdershell Rd. | Hazelwood, MO

333 N Bluff Rd. | Collinsville, IL

8340 Hwy N | Lake St Louis, MO

1691 Thouvenot Ln. | O’Fallon, IL

2301 Maplewood Commons Dr. | Maplewood, MO

1850 Zumbehl Road | St. Charles, MO