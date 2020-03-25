Youth at Hogan Street youth facility test positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – On March 13th, the Department of Social Services, Division of Youth Services Hogan Street Regional Youth Center was informed that a youth had tested positive for COVID-19. The youth was tested at a hospital has since been

returned to the facility. The resident has been isolated from other youths and staff while the youth recovers.

“When a youth is placed in the care of the State of Missouri, it is up to us to do all we can to provide the essential care and support the youth needs, and most of all, protect that youth’s health and wellbeing,” said Governor Parson.

As a result of the infection, the facility has ramped up cleaning using guidelines from the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and the Missouri Department of Health. While contacting the families of youths at the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center, informing them of the situation.

Currently, outside visitors are not being allowed into the facility, but staff members are facilitating alternative communications for youths and their families.