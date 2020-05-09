Youth baseball tournament resumes in St. Charles amid pandemic

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – There are no games in St. Louis County with the stay-at-home order still in effect. But in St. Charles County, organizers have made the call to play ball.

Pitchers on the Mound a youth baseball tournament resumed Saturday after missing eight tournaments amid COVID-19 pandemic. Some parents chose not to come and participate, while others say the kids worked hard preparing for the season.

For those who did decide to root for the home team, the field was three times smaller and participants had a few new rules in play. All players must be six feet a part, only three players in the dugout, the home plate umpire has to be six feet behind the pitcher and the catcher is farther away from the batters.

People brought out lawn chairs and appeared to be practicing social distancing. Some were wearing masks, some were not. Fox 2 talked to a parent who says with an outdoor sport like baseball – it’s easier to finally get the families out and keep a distance.

We are told about 600 players from 47 teams are competing over the weekend.