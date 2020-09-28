Youth Sports restrictions changing in City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Youth sports were previously banned in St. Louis because of COVID-19 concerns, but now a spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson told FOX 2 there is now a path forward for youth sports to resume such as football and soccer.

The Department of Health for the City of St. Louis is accepting operational guidelines and testing plans from schools and teams for each athletic activity or sport that — if approved by the city — would allow for competition among high and medium contact sports such as football and soccer to resume.

The St. Louis Public School District previously announced it was moving fall sports to the spring. It’s not clear if the new restrictions would change that decision.

St. Louis parents have differing opinions on the subject.

“I don’t understand it all,” said Jason Wessels. “Nothing is safer than it was; there’s no vaccine.”

Maureen Avouris believes student-athletes are missing out on what she considers much-needed socialization.

“I think they should lift the restrictions,” Avouris said.

More details about the changes are expected to be announced this week.