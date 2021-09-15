YouTube pulls down another St. Louis County council meeting over COVID content

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo- For the second time in less than two months, YouTube has removed St. Louis County Government content from its platform for violating “Community Guidelines”.

The move comes after a Tuesday night County Council meeting that included more than 30 speakers in the pubic comment portion, many of whom gave voice to unproven and conspiratorial claims about COVID-19 and vaccines.

County Council members later approved a bill that will require COVID-19 vaccines for county employees, with mandatory testing for those who refuse to get vaccinated. The new measure includes space for religious exemptions.

A spokesperson for YouTube did not immediately return a message looking for comment.

YouTube issued a warning to the county over similar content in a July 20 County Council meeting, and removed an August 4 meeting before reversing course and restoring the meeting. A spokesperson said at the time “We have policies in place to allow content that might otherwise violate our COVID-19 misinformation policies as long as it includes educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic (EDSA) context.”

At the time of the August removal, some County Council members called for meetings to be streamed by a different platform, citing YouTube’s “censorship”. A St. Louis County spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.