Zac Brown Band and Sam Hunt perform at Busch Stadium next month

ST. LOUIS – Zac Brown Band and Sam Hunt will perform at Busch Stadium next month.

This is a one-night-only outdoor event, and it’s the only live music stadium show in St. Louis this summer.

The “Welcome Back STL” Concert Presented by bud Light Seltzer will be the first concert at Busch Stadium since the pandemic started. Zac Brown Band and Sam Hunt will perform on August 13.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 15 at 10:00 a.m.

This will be Zac Brown Band’s first time playing at Busch Stadium. It will also be the first time Sam Hunt has joined Zac Brown Band.

“We are so excited to welcome concerts back to Busch Stadium. What better way to do it than with a lineup of incredible talent,” the St. Louis Cardinals Vice President of Event Services & Merchandising Vicki Bryant said.

