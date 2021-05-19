Zac Brown Band tour dates begin in late July

ST. LOUIS – Zac Brown Band is starting a tour in July and has several dates that are not too far from St. Louis.

The tour kicks off on July 23 at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa. This is roughly four hours and 45 minutes from St. Louis.

On August 27 the band plays in Noblesville, Indiana at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center. This is about 4.5 hours from St. Louis.

The following day, the band plays in Tinley Park, Illinois at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. This is about 4.5 hours from St. Louis.

August 29 Zac Brown Band then plays in Cincinatti, Ohio at the Riverbend Music Center which is about 5.5 hours from St. Louis.

The band also has a date on September 10 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. This is about 5.5 hours from St. Louis.

Zac Brown Band finishes their tour in Nashville, Tennessee on October 17 at the Bridgestone Arena which is about 4.5 hours from St. Louis.

Tickets are on sale now through Vivid Seats.