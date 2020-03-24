Zero-interest loans available for St. Louis businesses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Emergency zero-interest loans are now available to help small St. Louis area businesses pay bills while they’re shut down due to the coronavirus. The Post-Dispatch reports for-profit businesses in St. Louis City and St. Louis County can apply for two-year loans.

Those loans will consist of up to $5,000 for working capital and allow borrowers to repay in installments of $50 dollars over the first six months… and the remaining principal due over another 18 months.

If you’re interested you can call 314-615-1777.