1  of  2
Breaking News
Missouri Municipal Election Results Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 783 deaths/ 13,575 cases IL: 5,525 deaths/ 122,848 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

More than 60 arrested after downtown Tampa protest, police say

Newsfeed Now

by: Megan Gannon

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Tampa police arrested more than 60 people Tuesday evening after a protest was broken up just before midnight.

Hundreds of people had protested peacefully in downtown Tampa, marching from City Hall then down Kennedy Blvd.

At some point, police began breaking up the protest, sending people running through downtown. It’s still unclear what prompted police to make the crowd disperse.

A line of protesters at Joe Chillura Park was seen being taken into custody. Police said they ended up arresting more than 60 people for civil unrest and unlawful assembly.

We’re working to figure out what caused police to break up the protest on Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES:

    Share this story

    FOX 2 Newsletters

    Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

    Popular

    Latest News

    More News