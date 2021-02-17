Newsfeed Now: Doctor says flu vaccine could protect kids from COVID-19 effects; Sanitation worker saves child from being crushed

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- A pediatrician wants parents to know the flu vaccine could protect your child from life-long complications from coronavirus.

Dr. Anjali Patwardhan is a pediatric rheumatologist at the University of Missouri Women’s and Children’s Hospitals.

For the past year, she’s been studying COVID-19 in children. She said enough people don’t understand that children can contract the virus.

Other stories in today’s show:

FREE FACE MASKS: One Palmer woman is making certain her neighbors have access to face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All day, people stopped by Lori Hadlock’s home on Pleasant Street to get one of the many different face masks that she had created. Lori began sewing together these necessary wearables almost one year ago, when Americans became familiar with the term, “coronavirus.”

COMMERCIAL SURROGACY BAN ENDED IN NEW YORK: For the first time in history, the state of New York has made compensational surrogacy legal. The new law went into effect on Monday.

For New York couples like Alex and Kelly Cesare, surrogacy was their first choice to have a family of their own.

‘I THOUGHT I WAS GOING TO BE A MASHED POTATO’: A Florida sanitation worker is being called a hero after jumping into action to save a little boy from being crushed.

On Tuesday, 7-year-old Elias Quezada climbed into a garbage can outside his Hillsborough County home.



Quezada was hiding when the Waste Connections truck scooped up the trash can and dumped it inside the garbage truck.

Luckily, driver Waldo Fidele had his eyes on the surveillance camera, something he said he’s trained to do with every single can.

FROM NFL FOOTBALL PLAYER TO ‘ART ACTIVIST’: A Penn State Nittany Lion turned NFL Football Player has left the game to follow his true passion. Aaron Maybin believes leaving the game has had a positive impact on his community.

Maybin traded his pads and cleats for pencils and paintbrushes. Now he’s using his art to shape the community around him in Baltimore, Maryland.

BEER HOCKEY LEAGUE LEGEND: A little luck plus a lot of skill is shooting Jordan Nagelkirk into the online spotlight.

Nagelkirk captured this now-viral video using a Go-Pro while playing in a local beer hockey league in Portland, Oregon.

It has been shared by the NHL, Barstool Sports, and multiple big-name hockey blogs and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

