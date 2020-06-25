Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 975 deaths/ 18,868 cases IL: 6,770 deaths/ 138,540 cases.

Stouffer’s unveils ‘Mac on Tap’ machine

Newsfeed Now

by: Natasha Anderson

Posted: / Updated:

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — Attention mac and cheese lovers — this one’s for you!

Stouffer’s has created the first-ever “Mac on Tap” dispenser. It delivers “the creamy, cheesy goodness of Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese” straight from the tap.

Now, Stouffer’s is asking fans when they would like to see the “Mac on Tap” come to life. Consumers are encouraged to tweet @stouffers with their ideas for a home for the tap.

Stouffer’s considers is mac and cheese as one of its beloved classic recipes.

The Cleveland-based company has been cooking up family favorites since 1924. Today the brand serves customers worldwide and regularly works to expand its menu.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News