Ferguson mayor talks changes since being in office; Learn how St. Charles County supports local children

ST. LOUIS – Ella Jones made history last year when she was elected the first woman and the first African American mayor of Ferguson amid protests against police brutality, systemic racism, and the pandemic.

Tonight on the Pulse of St. Louis, find out what has changed during the last year in Ferguson and what Jones is doing to move the City forward during these challenging times.

Also, see what St. Charles County is doing to make sure children get the resources they need, including for mental health.