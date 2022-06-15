Which Estee Lauder eye cream is the best?

Your most fragile skin is on your face — and the area under and around your eyes is the thinnest and most sensitive of all. Eye cream is essential to keeping it hydrated and free of irritation. While some see eye cream as an unnecessary expense, it’s really an amazing investment in maintaining the area around and under your eyes.

For the perfect hydrating eye cream, the Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronized Recovery is a great choice to give the beautiful radiance that your eyes need.

What to know before you buy an Estee Lauder eye cream

About Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder was born Josephine Esther Mentzer in New York City, the daughter of Hungarian and Czech immigrants. (The name “Estee” is a variant of her childhood nickname, Esty.) She learned about making lotions and skin creams from an uncle and together with her husband, Joseph Lauter, founded Estee Lauder Inc. in 1946.

The company has grown to be a family of brands, including Aramis and Clinique, operating in 150 countries. Estee Lauder died in 2004, but her company continues, with more than 60,000 employees worldwide.

Skin type

Your skin type dictates what kind of eye cream you need. For instance, if you have dry skin, you want a hydrating eye cream that will moisturize the area and keep it plump. On the other hand, if you have oily skin, you’ll need one that’s lightweight and airy. People with sensitive or irritated skin should pick an eye cream that’s fragrance-free or hypoallergenic.

Skin concerns

Most eye creams focus on hydration, the most common concern for the thin skin of the eyelids and under the eye. Other common issues eye creams address are:

Eye bags

Dullness

Rough textures

Wrinkles

Fine lines

Puffiness

Irritation

Redness

Darkness

Dark circles

Smoothing

Color correcting

Be sure to know what’s necessary to make your skin feel as fresh and radiant as possible, and select a product that will do just that.

Necessity

When it comes to skin care, people have debated whether eye creams are truly necessary. The answer is, it depends. Eye creams are made to target specific skin concerns. If you are not experiencing any, an eye cream may not be necessary. For instance, children or teenagers are less likely to have dark circles or fine lines, so they would not need it.

What to look for in a quality Estee Lauder eye cream

Formula

Estee Lauder is an iconic brand known for its consistency in producing quality makeup and skincare. Over the years, its formulas have gained a cult following for this consistency and their use of repair technology to treat and prevent damage to the skin.

Because the skin around the eyes is the thinnest and most delicate, it’s important to choose products that do not feel heavy. Creams that are too heavy may end up leaving your eyes greasy and uncomfortable, while a lightweight formula ensures easy application and a flawless look. For heavier creams that contain tons of active ingredients, you need just a light layer for your daily skincare.

Hydration and eye care alternatives

The thinness of the skin around the eyes makes dryness its primary issue, and quality eye creams always contain products such as hyaluronic acid to promote hydration and keep the area moisturized. Many Estee Lauder eye creams also contain herbal ingredients that further support hydration and targeted concerns.

The brand also makes it easy to select products that suit your concerns and preferences by providing options such as serums, gels, balms and eye masks.

Active ingredients

Though the ingredients in eye cream vary depending on the brand and product, popular ingredients that target the most common issues are:

Hyaluronic acid

Ceramides

Caffeine

Retinoids

Niacinamide

Alpha hydroxy acids

Vitamins C, K and E

Herbal extracts

These ingredients, along with sun protection, aid in the revitalization of the skin and promote a radiant look. Note that many Estee Lauder products are free of fragrance and irritants and as such are usually suitable for people with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

How much you can expect to spend on Estee Lauder eye cream

Estee Lauder eye creams are relatively affordable, with a range of products from $25-$280.

Estee Lauder eye cream FAQ

Is eye cream different from face moisturizer?

A. Yes. Although they may have the same ingredients, the amount of active ingredients differs. Eye creams are formulated especially for the eye area.

Are Estee Lauder products cruelty-free?

A. Yes. Estee Lauder does not test any of its ingredients or products on animals. It uses only non-animal testing methods.

When should I use an eye cream?

A. Eye cream is best used at night but can be used in the daytime as well, depending on the specific product. Read the packaging for the best use.

What’s the best Estee Lauder eye cream to buy?

Top Estee Lauder eye cream

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronized Recovery

What you need to know: This powerful, lightweight eye cream brightens the eye area, revives the skin and leaves it feeling silky and fresh.

What you’ll love: Hyaluronic acid and antioxidants are packed in for 24-hour hydration and prevention of free radicals. The company says that within three weeks, dryness, fine lines and wrinkles will begin to disappear.

What you should consider: Some people with sensitive skin have reported burning or irritation around the eyes.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Sephora

Top Estee Lauder eye cream for the money

Estee Lauder Day Wear Eye Cooling Antioxidant Moisture Gel Creme

What you need to know: Cucumber extract makes this cooling cream instantly refreshing and revitalizing.

What you’ll love: This gentle product is great for daily use — perfect for de-puffing and brightening the skin and is suitable for all skin types. It’s not just effective in reducing eye bags and common skin concerns — it is also soothing and leaves no residue.

What you should consider: Some reviewers suggest that it’s more suitable for summer and not colder times of the year.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Sephora

Worth checking out

Estee Lauder Revitalizing Supreme-Plus Youth Power Eye Balm

What you need to know: This is a nourishing cream that makes the skin supple and firm.

What you’ll love: Its delicate formula tackles a number of concerns such as wrinkles and dark circles and leaves the skin looking and feeling radiant. Formulated with extracts of hibiscus, moringa and cactus, it’s made to boost collagen and leave your skin looking fresher and brighter. The smooth balm is light and hydrating.

What you should consider: People with sensitive skin should use it carefully.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

