Which waffle cone maker is best?

For summertime fun, few things beat a delicious waffle cone piled high with sweet, melting ice cream. But there’s no need to wait in line at your local scoop shop — the best waffle cone maker can have you up to your elbows in this luscious sign of summer in no time.

For generous, professional-looking waffle cones that are sure to impress, the Brentwood Appliances Waffle Cone Maker is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a waffle cone maker

Cone size

The size of your waffle cone maker plate determines how much ice cream the cone can hold. If you like a large ice cream treat with two or more scoops, look for a maker plate that is 7 inches or more in diameter.

Textured or smooth cones

Traditional waffle cones have an unmistakable pattern to them, but it’s possible to make smooth cones, too. There is no difference in taste or quality of the cones — which you select is a matter of preference.

What to look for in a quality waffle cone maker

Nonstick plates

Ice cream cone makers use heated plates to create the cone before it’s rolled. Some waffle cone makers use cast iron nonstick plates, while others are coated with a special material to keep things slick.

Indicator lights

Indicator lights make creating the perfect waffle cone easy. The first light tells you when the waffle plates are hot enough for the batter, and the second indicates when your cone is ready to roll.

Temperature control

Temperature control is not a common feature, but on some makers, it’s possible to dial the heat up or down. This influences how fast the cones cook and gives users some control over how dark or light they are.

Extra accessories

Waffles cone makers are more flexible when they come with additional tools. Look for appliances that also come with a bowl or taco shaper for a fun twist on ice cream sundaes.

How to make the best waffle cones

If there is a recipe included, start with that for the best chance of success — they have been tested on your specific maker.

included, start with that for the best chance of success — they have been tested on your specific maker. Brush the plates with a thin coat of oil or spray with cooking spray.

with a thin coat of oil or spray with cooking spray. Wait until the plates are completely warmed up before adding batter.

are completely warmed up before adding batter. Use long-handled tongs to handle the hot waffle.

to handle the hot waffle. When your waffle is ready to roll , lay it out on a flat surface, then use the cone roller tool to quickly roll the cone.

, lay it out on a flat surface, then use the cone roller tool to quickly roll the cone. Allow the cone to cool briefly before removing it from the cone roller.

before removing it from the cone roller. Let your waffle maker come to temp before starting on the next cone.

to temp before starting on the next cone. Clean your waffle plates after each use.

How much you can expect to spend on a waffle cone maker

From simple to more elaborate designs, expect to spend $25-$45 on a waffle cone maker.

Waffle cone maker FAQ

Can you make waffle cones ahead of time?

A. If you’re making dozens of cones ahead of an ice cream social (or for any other large crowd), it’s possible to store them and still keep them crunchy.

Make sure the cones are completely cool before storing them. If they are even slightly warm they will begin to sweat when stored and lose their crispy texture.

Once the cones are cool, wrap them individually in plastic, then carefully nest together and store in an airtight plastic container (or tightly sealed zip-top freezer bag). Stored this way, they stay crispy for five days.

And while it is possible to make waffle cone batter and freeze it, waffle cones themselves do not freeze well.

How do you care for a waffle cone maker?

A. It is easier to keep your maker clean if you take care of it after each batch of waffle cones. Each appliance’s care and maintenance are slightly different, so check with the manufacturer for exact cleaning directions.

In general, allow the machine to cool before wiping the plates and outside of the machine with a damp cloth. Do not submerge the machine in water or pour water over the plates. If you have used a thin coat of oil for each cone, any food that remains should release easily.

Wipe the cord down if needed, and dry completely before storing.

What’s the best waffle cone maker to buy?

Top waffle cone maker

Brentwood Appliances Waffle Cone Maker

What you need to know: It can make soft or crispy sugar and waffle cones.

What you’ll love: The finished cones look straight out of an ice cream shop. Nonstick 7-inch plates make a generous cone, and a light on the outside of the machine tells you when your cone is ready to roll.

What you should consider: The instructions aren’t clear, and it requires a little practice to get the texture you prefer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waffle cone maker for the money

CucinaPro Waffle Cone and Bowl Maker

What you need to know: Crispy waffle cones and bowls are ready in just two minutes.

What you’ll love: The plate is large and nonstick. It comes with a recipe specifically for waffle cones. The process is simple, and the unit is easy to clean.

What you should consider: You’ll need to cook your cones longer if you prefer an extra-crispy shell.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

MasterChef Waffle Cone and Bowl Maker

What you need to know: It’s a no-frills machine that makes waffle cones, bowls and tacos.

What you’ll love: The cone roller easily forms waffle cones and other treats (e.g., pizzelles and stroopwafels). It makes a large cone that can hold two generous scoops of ice cream.

What you should consider: There is no temperature or time setting, so it takes a few tries to get the correct consistency for rolling a cone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

