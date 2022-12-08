Surprises every coffee lover will appreciate
Everyone knows an avid coffee fan who prioritizes a nice coffee mug over breakfast and drinks it around the clock. In fact, you might even be one of them. So next time you need to pick out a gift for a coffee lover, go ahead and treat them to something thoughtful, practical or even indulgent that will make their coffee-filled days all the brighter.
Home and kitchen coffee gifts
LHS Stainless Steel Pour Over Coffee Dripper
This stainless steel reusable mesh coffee filter will prevent anyone with a pour-over coffee maker from throwing money down the drain. Instead of buying filters on a regular basis, you can use one of these, wash it out in the sink and use it again the next day. It is dishwasher-safe and comes with a cleaning brush.
Prepara Evak Fresh Saver Airless Canister
For coffee lovers who like to use coffee beans instead of ground coffee, this glass canister has an airtight top to keep those beans fresher longer. This is the small-to-medium size, but it’s available in a larger size as well.
VOBAGA Imitation Wood Grain Coffee Cup Warmer
This is a reliable beverage heater that plugs into an outlet and won’t cost a fortune. It’s no bigger than a coaster and it has a faux wood finish. Featuring three different temperature settings, it’s heat-resistant, fire-resistant and easy to clean.
Huogary Electric Milk Frother and Steamer
This stainless steel electric foam maker is easy to use and easy to maintain. The inside is nonstick, and there’s an anti-overflow spout to prevent spillage.
JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder
This manual coffee grinder is a less expensive alternative to the more reliable electric coffee grinders. It is especially useful if your home is prone to losing power in bad weather. It’s quiet, requires no batteries or outlets and features 18 manual settings to help get coffee beans ground exactly how you like them.
EverlongPrintCo Coffee Guide Print
If your coffee lover already has everything they need to make their perfect cup of coffee, consider getting them this poster to complete their “coffee picture.” It features coffee house drink illustrations along with the ingredients and measurements required to make them.
Bialetti 4953 Moka Express Espresso Maker
This aluminum espresso pot makes six cups of espresso and requires no detergents when it comes to cleaning. It has a tasteful design and an easy-to-grip handle that won’t burn your fingers.
Jocuu Electric Gooseneck Kettle
For coffee lovers who like to make pour over coffee, this sleek and elegant stainless steel electric gooseneck kettle in matte black is just what they need. It boils water in three to five minutes and has a variety of temperature control settings.
Le Creuset Stoneware French Press
If your coffee lover wants to up their French-press game, this beautiful 34-ounce white ceramic French-press coffeemaker is readily available. It has a nonporous enamel finish and is even dishwasher-safe.
OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
Whether your coffee lover needs to get their first coffee grinder or are willing to replace their old one, this stainless steel appliance accommodates enough beans for 12 cups of coffee and provides a quality grind. You may find it difficult to clean it but more reliable than less expensive competitors.
Bath and body coffee gifts
DelightNaturals Coffee House Lip Balm Set
These handmade lip balms are made from organic beeswax and organic oils. The set comes with four flavors, including Creamy Coffee, Vanilla Bean, Chai Tea and CrÃ¨me BrÃ»lÃ©e.
Black Kettle Soap Company Black Coffee Moisturizing Body Lotion
This 9-ounce bottle of lotion utilizes a nourishing formula that isn’t greasy and will soothe dry skin. It has a great coffee scent and is made with sunflower oil, vitamin E and aloe vera.
Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub
This vegan body scrub is great for breakouts and scars. It exfoliates and works on acne-prone skin, all while giving off an attractive coffee aroma.
Sweet Water Decor Fresh Coffee Soy Wax Candle
This 9-ounce handmade soy candle gives off notes of caramel crÃ¨me and mocha latte. It’s cruelty-free and comes in an elegant amber glass.
Coffee Because Murder Is Wrong Shirt
This fun T-shirt features a highly skeptical cat drinking a cup of coffee on the front with the words “coffee because murder is wrong” around it. It is available in ten different colors.
Coffee-inspired gift sets
The House On White Oak Coffee Lover Gift Set
This coffee-inspired gift box is well-staged and comes with a warm mocha-latte body scrub and warm mocha-latte coffee fizzy bath bomb, plus shower steamers. You can add a free handwritten gift note upon request.
GiftCreationsByMeg Starbucks Coffee Gift Box
Are you looking for a Starbucks theme? This gift box comes with a 12-ounce medium-roast Starbucks ground coffee package and a vinyl Starbucks travel cup. It also features some sweet treats, including Ferrero Rocher fine hazelnut chocolates.
This gift set features eight 2-ounce bags of assorted whole bean coffees along with a French press to brew them in. It makes a particularly nice gift for couples, families or roommates who all love coffee.
Bones Coffee Company Favorite Flavors Sample Pack
This sampler pack offers a great opportunity to test out some high-end coffee flavors before deciding which one you like. There are 10 4-ounce packs featuring a wide variety of flavors.
Sweet Sally’s Soaps Coffee Self-Care Spa Gift Set
Here is a relaxing handcrafted spa set any coffee lover can enjoy. It includes a coffee butter sugar scrub, coffee soap, a soap sack for exfoliation, chocolate coffee lip balm, a coffee and cream bath bomb, and a coffee massage bar that features real coffee beans for added texture.
