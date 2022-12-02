For less than $50, you can find a Secret Santa gift to really dazzle the recipient, such as a waffle maker, an Echo Dot or a portable Bluetooth speaker.

Plenty of gifts at a reasonable price

With the holiday shopping season here, it’s time to find gifts for those you know well, and also for some who may only be casual acquaintances. The classic gift swap Secret Santa presents a fun and possibly intimidating challenge, depending on the name you pick out.

Whether you’re seeking something fun or funny, something practical or absurd, there are plenty of quality gifts from which to choose, all at a reasonable price.

In this article: Anker Portable Charger Power Bank, Moleskine Classic Notebook Weekly Planner and Dash Hot Air Popcorn Maker

Gifts for coworkers

Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer

This lightweight set of shelves can be set up in a variety of configurations to maximize space atop a desk for utmost efficiency. Made of wood, they’re offered in four finishes to complement decor.

Sold by Amazon

NBC World’s Best Boss Ceramic Mug

A holiday staple, this simple mug was made most famous by “The Office.” Even if a coworker isn’t familiar with that workplace comedy, this gift is still an amusing addition to any desk, especially if they’re not actually a boss.

Sold by Amazon

Alera Mesh Back Support

Add comfort and safety to a colleague’s chair with this mesh back support. The contoured design makes sitting easier for long hours, while the fabric increases airflow and breathability.

Sold by Wayfair

WAITIEE Wireless Charger

For the coworker who’s always out of juice, this station will keep all important devices and electronics charged. It supports Apple and Android devices as well as AirPods. It also props up a smartphone so it can be used while it’s powering up.

Sold by Amazon

Anker Portable Charger Power Bank

Another practical gift, this compact Anker power bank gives colleagues a lot of extra power when they’re running low. It adapts the charge based on the device’s requirements and can quickly boost phones, tablets, and watches.

Sold by Amazon

Pedro LED Magnifying Glass Desk Lamp

This compact desk lamp provides both a modern aesthetic and practicality for any work space, whether at home or in the office. Three dimmers and a magnifying glass offer versatility, and it can help illuminate on-camera calls as well.

Sold by Kohl’s

Bentoheaven Premium Bento Lunch Box

This adult lunch box is made with practicality in mind and is perfect for anyone who needs some organization come mealtime. It includes different compartments as well as dividers to keep food fresh and ready to eat.

Sold by Amazon

Moleskine Classic Weekly Notebook Planner

From a trusted name in notebooks, this planner helps keep weeks organized with its thoughtful layout and durable construction. It includes some useful information about the world, as well as some inspiring reminders.

Sold by Amazon

Verilux HappyLight Touch Plus

This useful lamp helps improve mood, energy, and sleep by providing a helpful blast of sunlight. It’s especially beneficial for those who work long or irregular hours inside, or for anyone who needs help getting up in the morning.

Sold by Amazon

Bormioli Rocco Selecta Collection Whisky Decanter Set

This high-quality set of glassware is as much about practicality as it is aesthetics. For the refined colleague, it includes four glasses and a stunning decanter to show off at home (or in the right office space).

Sold by Amazon

Kate Spade Acrylic Pencil Cup

This office pencil and pen holder will elevate any coworker’s desk. From Kate Spade, it’s simple and elegant with a subtle gold-tone base that reads, “a stroke of genius.”

Sold by Macy’s

Other top gifts for coworkers

This humorous set of notepads

A “Star Wars”-themed Chia Pet

A witty off-the-wall calendar for the new year

A zen garden to stay calm and mindful

A desk ring light for on-camera calls and work selfies

This popular vacuum-insulated tumbler for drinks on the go

Gifts for the home

Black and Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

This efficient coffee maker can brew up to 12 cups of fresh coffee and keeps it warm for up to an hour. It features an easy-to-read display and auto shut-off for added convenience.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser

Every room in the home should have an essential oil diffuser to fill the air with a welcoming scent. This diffuser comes in several simple designs and provides a gentle light as well.

Sold by Amazon

Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp

The soft, warm glow of a salt lamp instantly makes any room cozier, making it a thoughtful gift for those who embrace staying home in the winter months. They’re believed to purify the air as well, improving sleep at night and stimulation during the day.

Sold by Amazon

Royal Craft Wood Bathtub Caddy

This elegant tray elevates the bath-time experience with a spot for a drink, candle and any desired reading material, so it’s handy for anyone who wants to relax at home. The tray comes in three finishes and extends to fit most tubs.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen

The latest version of the popular smart home hub, this Echo Dot features crisp, clear audio and easily connects to a range of other devices to make life safe, comfortable and convenient.

Sold by Amazon

Martha Stewart Collection Classic Textured Sherpa Throw

Give the gift of coziness and warmth with this extra-soft throw blanket. Available in three colors, it’s made of high-quality material to keep you feeling snug all winter long.

Sold by Macy’s

Yankee Candle Balsam and Cedar Jar Candle

From one of the most popular names in candles, this large-size jar provides a fitting scent during the winter months with balsam and cedar. With two wicks, it offers a cozy glow and burns clean for up to 100 hours.

Sold by Kohl’s

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Help a friend or family member stuck in the analog age with this Amazon Fire Stick. It plugs into older TVs and immediately grants access to popular entertainment apps, with compatible content offered in stunning 4K definition.

Sold by Amazon

Oster Waffle Maker

Consider this compact countertop appliance that helps make delicious waffles quickly without hassle. It’s small enough to store easily, while the nonstick surface prevents annoying messes.

Sold by Amazon

Gaiam Yoga Mat

Anyone can benefit from a yoga mat in the home, as it welcomes mindful exercises as well as physical activity. This quality mat is ideal for those curious about Pilates, yoga, breathwork or meditation.

Sold by Amazon

Other top gifts for the home

Gifts for entertainment

Dash Hot Air Popcorn Maker

This compact popcorn popper is a must-have for anyone who enjoys a fun movie night. It makes a quick bowl of the tasty staple. It’s simple to use, inexpensive and comes in a few different attractive colors.

Sold by Amazon

Anker Soundcore Mini

From a trusted electronics brand, this small portable Bluetooth speaker brings powerful and clear audio on the go. It boasts a lengthy battery life, as well as a microphone to take calls.

Sold by Amazon

Govee Smart LED Light Strips

Help your lucky recipient instantly change the mood of any room with these smart light strips. They can complement a dance party, movie night, study session or simply provide a different look to refresh a space.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Marvel: Black Panther

Inspired by the much-anticipated new film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” this Funko vinyl collectible shows off a new look for the classic hero’s suit. It’s a fitting way to celebrate the enduring character.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Vibe Wireless Earbuds

This budget-friendly set of earbuds from a trusted brand provides clear audio and surprisingly deep bass. The lengthy battery lasts 20 hours, while a built-in microphone allows for calls and voice control.

Sold by Amazon

Stray: PS5

This simple game has proved charming to both serious and casual gamers alike. Players assume the role of a stray cat and wander a vibrant, mysterious, and sometimes dangerous city.

Sold by Amazon

The Hygge Game

Unlike other card games, this isn’t about competition, but conversation. The Hygge Game promotes companions and mindfulness, fostering thoughtful evenings. It’s a unique choice for those who are seeking to strengthen relationships.

Sold by Amazon

Magic Puzzle Company The Crystal Caves

Solving a puzzle is a terrific way to spend a cozy afternoon. This cute jigsaw puzzle presents an interesting challenge: there is no image available ahead of time to assist in this adventure.

Sold by Amazon

Exploding Kittens: A Card Game

This wildly popular and funny card game should be a staple in every home. Combining classic games like Old Maid and Crazy Eights, this card game delights at parties for its amusing graphics and wild finishes.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Funko Pop Marvel Advent Calendar

For the comics fan in your life, get them excited for the holiday season with this Funko Advent calendar featuring four mini vinyl collectibles. It includes plenty of surprises, as well as holiday versions of Groot, Spider-Man and Captain America.

Sold by Amazon

Other top gifts for entertainment

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.