Which Champion sweatshirt is best?

If you’re looking for a garment that’s simple yet stylish, a Champion sweatshirt is a safe bet. These versatile sweaters are great for everyday wear, working out or playing sports. You can choose from a range of styles and colors, so there’s something for most buyers.

Perhaps the first thing to do is decide what style of sweatshirt you’re looking for before moving on to finer details, such as the color or logo. The Champion Men’s Reverse Weave Crew is a trendy choice with a retro twist.

What to know before you buy a Champion sweatshirt

Sweatshirt style

Common styles include crew necks, hoodies, mock turtlenecks, zippered sweatshirts and cropped sweatshirts.

Crew: Crew sweatshirts have classic rounded crew necks. If you’re looking for a simple item of clothing, you can’t go wrong with this. Many are cuffed at the sleeves and hem for a retro silhouette.

Hoodie: Champion hoodies are great for casual wear or athletic wear. Not only do they look great, but they also keep you warm on cool days. You can find both pullover hoodies and zippered hoodies, although the former are more common.

Mock turtleneck: Mock turtleneck sweaters have raised collars that are slightly looser than regular turtlenecks and don't turn over. You may choose them purely for aesthetics or also keep your neck warm.

Zippered: As well as zippered hoodies, Champion makes zippered sweaters without hoods. Although you can find some with full zippers, quarter-zippers are more common.

Cropped: Cropped at the waist, these sweaters are stylish alternatives to standard-length sweaters. They're not the most practical for sports or for keeping warm, but they look good.

Sizing

Champion garments come in standard straight sizes, plus-size, big and tall sizes and kids sizes. If you’re not sure which size will fit, there’s a sizing chart that you can consult.

Straight sizes: These sizes are found in the standard range. They usually run from extra-small to 2XL or 3XL, depending on the sweatshirt.

Plus-size and big and tall: For sizes outside the standard range, look for women's plus-size or men's big and tall garments. These run to somewhere between 4X-large and 6X-large.

Kids sizes: Champion also makes sweaters for children, with a range of sizes available for little kids and big kids.

What to look for in a quality Champion sweatshirt

Materials

Most Champion sweaters are made from a cotton-poly blend. The heavier, higher-quality offerings tend to have a significantly higher ratio of cotton to polyester.

Color

You can find these sweatshirts in a wide range of colors. You have simple favorites, such as black, gray and navy, as well as brighter hues, such as red, pink and yellow. Occasionally, you’ll find them in prints, as well as solid colors.

Logo

Champion has two logos: the compact C logo and the longer script logo. Some buyers have a strong preference for one over the other, while others don’t mind. You’ll also notice that the logo is much smaller and more subtle on some sweaters than on others. Again, this is a matter of personal preference.

Side panels

Some sweaters below the armpits. These are usually ribbed or stretchy and offer wearers a greater range of motion.

Machine-washable

Luckily, Champion garments are machine-washable and most are also tumble-dryer-safe. However, you should check the label for full washing instructions.

How much you can expect to spend on a Champion sweatshirt

Most cost roughly $20-$60, but you can find some styles and color combinations for as much as $80.

Champion sweatshirt FAQ

Why did Champion get so popular?

A. Although Champion has been around since 1919, it hit a peak in the 1990s when it became popular streetwear. Its recent resurgence may be because ’90s and ’00s fashion is back in style. It could also be down to the number of cool collaborations Champion has done with popular designers in recent years. Whatever the reason, it’s now trendy to wear Champion clothing again.

Are Champion sweatshirts unisex?

A. Champion sells its sweatshirts as either “men’s” or “women’s” so they aren’t officially unisex. However, clothing has no inherent gender, so you can choose to wear whichever you prefer. In some cases, the cut is different, but the main variation is in the sizing.

Are Champion sweatshirts true to size?

A. Yes, on the whole, they’re true to size. While some of the more retro styles have a slightly boxy cut, you shouldn’t have any issues if you choose your usual size.

What’s the best Champion sweatshirt to buy?

Top Champion sweatshirt

Champion Men’s Reverse Weave Crew

What you need to know: Simple and stylish, this crew neck sweater is based on a retro design.

What you’ll love: It’s made from heavy, durable reverse weave fabric. It has an understated Champion C logo and comes in a wide range of colors, from black to tinted lavender to blue jay. The rib side panels give you an excellent range of motion.

What you should consider: Some colors look quite different in person than they do on a screen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Champion sweatshirt for the money

Champion Women’s Cropped Reverse Weave Crew

What you need to know: Slightly cropped, this is an excellent variation on a classic crew sweater.

What you’ll love: It’s made from warm, heavyweight reverse weave material. The Champion C logo shows off the brand without being over the top. You can choose from a range of colors, including wildflower blue and thermal green.

What you should consider: The sleeves are slightly longer than expected, so shorter wearers may need to roll them up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Hoodie

What you need to know: This hooded sweatshirt is perfect for casual wear.

What you’ll love: The comfortable fit means you won’t feel restricted. It has a script logo on the left chest and a C logo on the left arm. Color choices include black, oxford gray, blue and more. It has a front kangaroo pocket.

What you should consider: The arms are slightly baggy compared to the rest of the fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

