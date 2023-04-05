Which Frida Mom product is best?

Delivering a baby is no joke. The physical, mental and emotional toll it takes is immense, and preparing for your baby’s arrival can bring a lot of stress. Whether you’re having your first child or your fourth, knowing that you’re prepared with the right postpartum products before delivery day can give you peace of mind.

That’s why Frida Mom provides hygiene tools to help keep you comfortable as you heal after giving birth. If you are looking for an all-in-one kit as both your hospital bag and your postpartum preparedness stash, the Frida Mom Labor and Delivery Postpartum Recovery Kit is a top pick.

What to know before you buy a Frida Mom product

Comfort

Before you give birth, pregnancy pillows and other items can help take the load off your back when you sleep, making for an easier process. In labor, finding ways to stay as comfortable as possible given the circumstances can help you manage your pain levels, avoid panicking and keep peace of mind. Before and during your delivery day, there are products to help you avoid discomfort and make your pregnancy a better experience.

Recuperation

Of course, the biggest test of Frida Mom’s line is its attention to a recovering mother’s postpartum needs. Peri bottles, lactation massagers, breast tape, cooling seat cushions, and so much more: all of these products share the goal of helping you heal as quickly and comfortably as possible.

Confidence

Perhaps most importantly, Frida Mom products help take the guesswork out of what to buy for one of life’s biggest (and often, most stressful) events. Preparing for your birth can mean many things, and doing away with the anxiety of what to bring to the hospital and what to use after birth makes all the difference in feeling ready for this major life event.

What to look for in a quality Frida Mom product

Kits vs. individual products

Frida Mom offers single items, which let you buy exactly what you need. However, it also offers kits for during or after birth (or both). It’s helpful to double-check to make sure that the kit doesn’t include items you wouldn’t use, but generally speaking, they’re designed to let you save time and worry by having a ready-to-go bag handy when you most need it. They’ll also save you money compared to buying many products individually.

Labor and delivery vs. postpartum use

Frida mom’s items can be split into two camps: things to bring to the labor and delivery room, and things to keep at home and use after you’ve returned with your baby. Both are useful, so don’t forget when you’re prepping your hospital go-bag that having a postpartum kit to come home to is just as important.

Your specific needs

Depending on the type of birth you’ll be having (natural or Cesarean) and what concerns you the most, certain items will be more useful to you than others.

How much you can expect to spend on a Frida Mom product

Because they vary in size, use and amount, Frida Mom items can range between $5 to $100. Kits include a host of products and cost more than single items.

Frida Mom products FAQ

How long do I need to plan on postpartum recovery?

A. The Mayo Clinic recommends scheduling a complete postpartum recovery check at about 12 weeks after giving birth. However, it’s possible to feel like you’ve returned to your body’s normal before that, or well after. Your postpartum time frame, whether from six weeks to six months, is your own.

How does a peri bottle work?

A. A peri bottle, short for perineum bottle, is a squirt bottle for warm water that you can use to clean and soothe your perineum (the area from your vagina to your anus), which often suffers from soreness after delivery for up to 12 weeks. Also, peri bottles can help make urinating less painful; running a bit of warm water as you go can help your pelvic muscles relax while you use the restroom.

What’s the best Frida Mom product to buy?

Top Frida Mom product

Frida Mom Labor and Delivery Postpartum Recovery Kit

What you need to know: From the start of delivery to the final stretch of your postpartum recuperation, this all-in-one kit covers all bases.

What you’ll love: Bringing your own hospital gown and socks helps you pick out what you want to wear when giving birth. Meanwhile, postpartum products such as maxi pads, cooling pads, witch hazel and an upside-down peri bottle all take the stress out of using the bathroom after giving birth.

What you should consider: It does not include C-section specific products, and focuses more on postpartum recovery than on things to bring to the hospital.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Frida Mom product for the money

Frida Mom MomWasher Upside Down Peri Bottle

What you need to know: If you’re looking to buy one single product from Frida Mom, the MomWasher is a fan favorite for easing you back into using the bathroom normally.

What you’ll love: Buyers love that the bottle’s upside-down curve is much more ergonomic than the bottles most hospitals give you. Its shape and size make it convenient and easy to use. It’s durable and will last you many years.

What you should consider: Some reviewers had trouble with the top falling into the bottle when being filled with water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Frida Mom Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit

What you need to know: If your main concern is making sure you’ve got everything you need once you come home from the hospital, this kit is a safe bet.

What you’ll love: Going to the bathroom after giving birth can be a bit scary, but with a peri bottle, cooling pads, maxi pads and witch hazel, this kit aims to address the major postpartum concerns you might face.

What you should consider: Depending on how much you bleed, this set might not contain enough pads, so you may need to supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

