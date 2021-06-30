Best electric razors for men

Cleaning out the head of your razor can help it run smoother and more powerfully.

For men, shaving almost every day can be an exhausting process. However, an electric razor can make it faster, more efficient and a lot easier. Electric razors can also be less irritating against sensitive skin and can help prevent ingrown hairs and bumps or cuts. Choosing the right electric razor, though, can be a difficult undertaking. With so many different features, options and price points, knowing which electric razor is best for specific needs or situations can make a major difference.

Features to consider before buying an electric razor

Before buying an electric razor, it’s best to know what you’ll use it for and which features will help you achieve that.

Wet or dry electric razor?

Some electric razors are waterproof and can be used both in the shower and with shaving cream on a moist face. These electric razors are usually slightly more expensive but offer more versatility and a closer shave. Dry electric razors are simpler and will work easily with regular skin but lack waterproof capabilities.

Type of blade

The two basic types of electric razor blades are foil and rotary. Foil blades work by having a series of straight blades vibrating underneath a thin layer of perforated metal that protects the user and draws in the hair. Foil razors can provide a slightly better shave for a user with thicker hair. Rotary blades use rotating blades underneath metal disks. Usually, rotary razors have three to four different rotating heads and work well for most situations and are more durable.

What the electric razor will be used for

For a man who plans on just using the electric razor for basic facial hair, there will be more models that will work well. Those who want to use an electric razor for body hair or their head will have a more specialized selection of electric razors that will properly do the job.

Battery life

Battery life on a razor varies radically depending on the quality and type of electric razor being bought. Some electric razors only last enough time for a few shaves and need to be recharged a few times a week, while others can last hours and are easier for trips away from home or on the road.

Seven best electric razors for men

Best of the best electric razor for men

Braun Electric Razor Series 9 9370cc Electric Foil Shaver

What you need to know: This is a foil razor that offers a consistently close shave during a wet or dry shave without issue.

What you’ll love: The charging station also serves as a cleaning station, washing the razor with alcohol-based cleaner and then lubricating the blades as it charges.

What you should consider: Some users report a lack of durability despite the high price point and extra expenses for purchasing additional cleaning fluid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Best bang for your buck electric razor for men

Braun Electric Razor M60b Mobile Electric Shaver

What you need to know: This is a durable, simple electric razor that works for a quick shave when on the go or for a long road trip.

What you’ll love: The razor is washable, easily cleaning away stray hair with a rinse of water under a sink.

What you should consider: The razor is powered by AA batteries, which can be convenient in some cases but can also be difficult if the batteries die and you don’t have any more on hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver

What you need to know: This affordable electric razor is capable of shaving facial hair or body hair without an issue.

What you’ll love: The multiple blade attachments for different lengths of hair and styles make it easy to shape and trim hair as well as fully shave.

What you should consider: The blade on the electric razor will need to be replaced every few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor

What you need to know: This is a high-quality electric razor for both wet and dry shaves that automatically adjusts the power based on the thickness of the hair.

What you’ll love: A pop-up detail trimmer and an LED display show how much battery life is still left after each shave.

What you should consider: It has a relatively short 45-minute battery life that takes an hour to fully recharge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Philips Norelco Shaver 9300

What you need to know: This is one of the highest quality rotary blade electric razors with a SmartClean System that keeps the razor well kept without maintenance.

What you’ll love: The razor offers three different speeds for thicker hair and for those with sensitive skin.

What you should consider: Some users report a squealing noise after multiple uses with the razor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Remington F5-5800 Foil Shaver

What you need to know: It’s an easy-to-use and affordable electric razor with a pop-up detail trimmer for a more precise shave.

What you’ll love: The razor can be used cordless with a 60-minute battery life as well as plugged in, so there is no problem if the battery is low.

What you should consider: Some users report pinching and uneven shaves with thicker facial hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Roziapro Electric Razor for Men

What you need to know: Versatile and affordable, the razor offers solid shaves and easy use for nearly any situation.

What you’ll love: It comes with five different head attachments for shaving, trimming, nose hair and limit combing.

What you should consider: It lacks strong power, forcing some users to run over the same patch of hair multiple times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

