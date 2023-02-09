Valentine’s Day and its spin-off, Galentine’s Day, are a time for celebrating love in all forms. As people increasingly make Valentine’s Day celebrations their own, nail designs are becoming just as distinctive. Classic pink and red will always be popular, but high-shine metallics, gothic black accents and golden embellishments are all expected to shine this Valentine’s Day. Show some love to your nails this Valentine’s Day with these fun nail trends.

In this article: 786 Cosmetics Breathable Nail Polish, Butter London Nail Lacquer and Teenitor Nail Art Kit.

Valentine’s Day nail ideas

These nail designs are easy enough to do at home. Nail art tools will help, but a simple toothpick will do in a pinch. If the more detailed designs seem like they’ll stretch your artistic ability, try trendy nail stickers or decals instead.

Use a nail art tool to draw single tiny hearts in a contrasting color atop a solid base coat. Apply a dot of nail polish with a nail art tool or toothpick, then gently drag the tip upwards to form a heart shape. Alternatively, keep it simple by applying nail sequins or stickers.

Try a trendy twist on classic French tips by painting tiny hearts or flowers in the tips. Painting V-shaped French tips, which extend down the sides of the fingernail, or extra-large half-moons can give you more surface area to decorate.

Create a retro-inspired swirl in shades of pink and red. This groovy design is a fun way to play with negative space on nude nails.

Take inspiration from your favorite Valentine candy and paint on chocolate drops, conversation hearts or boxes of truffles.

If you don’t want to deal with the hassle of nail art, create an artistic ombre effect by painting each nail a different shade of red.

Add dramatic shine to a simple design by outlining elements in gold chrome polish. Try tracing the edges of hearts, adding a sun-ray effect or outlining the boundary of a French manicure.

Pale, milky shades are popular this year. Try translucent single coats of white or pale pink followed by top coat for the “glazed donut” look. Top with a Valentine-inspired heart design in your favorite color.

Best nail lacquers for Valentine’s Day

OPI Infinite Shine Nail Lacquer

A best-seller for a reason, this reliable brand comes in a huge range of long-lasting colors. The lacquer is easy to apply and has an impressive lifespan. Try a classic red, such as shimmery red-wine “I’m Not Really a Waitress,” or go vampy with “Lincoln Park After Dark.”

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

786 Cosmetics Breathable Nail Polish

Play with this year’s “milky” nail trend by using this brand’s shades “Ostuni” (a pale, cool gray), “Alexandria” (a pale peach) or “Abu Dhabi” (bright white). Use a single coat and apply a top coat for extra shine and longevity.

Sold by Amazon

Butter London Nail Lacquer

This popular brand uses fewer harmful chemicals so you can enjoy a worry-free manicure. The formula is free from formaldehyde, DBP, toluene and more. Choose from more than 40 colors, from pale pastel pink “Piece of Cake” to glossy, warm “Her Majesty’s Red.”

Sold by Amazon

Orly Breathable Treatment Nail Lacquer

This nourishing formula helps hydrate nails and resists chipping and peeling. It comes in festive shades, such as “She’s A Wildflower,” a duo-chrome blue and pink sparkle, and “Cran-Barely Believe It,” a shimmery candy-apple red.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Best nail art kits for Valentine’s Day

Teenitor Nail Art Kit

Great for beginners, this kit includes everything you need to experiment with your manicure. It includes stickers, striping tape, rhinestones and more than a dozen tools. With 14 different brushes and multiple sizes of dotting tools, you can create any look your heart desires.

Sold by Amazon

Biutee Nail Stamp Kit

If you want to make a statement for Valentine’s Day, try this kit, which comes with 19 pieces, including 12 nail plates, one nail scraper, one stamper and a storage bag. Be sure to choose a polish that is compatible with nail stamping.

Sold by Amazon

Modelones Nail Art Brushes Set

If you’re looking for a more curated nail art kit, consider this option, which comes with only brushes and dotting tools. It includes six brushes, two of which are dual-ended with dotting tools on the other side. The brush handles are a nice, ergonomic size and easy for beginners to use.

Sold by Amazon

Best nail wraps and stickers for Valentine’s Day

Dashing Diva Alpine Retreat Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Palette

These gel nail strips are easy to apply and last up to 14 days. This set features an elegant mauve accented with glittery rose gold and deep plum. It comes with 32 nail strips in 12 sizes.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Dashing Diva Groovy Twist Glaze Semi-Cured Gel Art

You don’t need professional art skills if you use these gel stickers featuring glitter-accented retro swirls. Just apply the sticker, trim to fit your nail and cure using the included lamp for long-lasting nail art.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Valuu 40 Sheets Black Lace Nail Art Decals

Layer these black lace decals over nude nails, bold reds or soft pinks for a subtly sexy, lingerie-inspired Valentine’s manicure. Choose between multiple designs across 40 sheets of decals.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.