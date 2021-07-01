Best cheap electric toothbrush

Keep in mind that there’s an additional cost to whatever electric toothbrush you buy because you’ll need to replace the head roughly every three months.

Which electric toothbrush is the best?

Brushing your teeth may seem like a simple enough task, but if you want the healthiest smile you can get, it can take quite a bit of effort. Fortunately, an electric toothbrush can make it much easier to remove plaque and prevent gum disease — and without any extra work from you.

Electric toothbrushes can be pretty expensive, though, with some models costing as much as $300. But just because you’re on a budget doesn’t mean you can’t upgrade your manual toothbrush. If you shop around a bit, you can find plenty of quality electric toothbrushes that cost less than $50.

Best cheap electric toothbrushes 2021

Oral-B Vitality Dual Clean Electric Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush offers twice the cleaning power of a manual toothbrush, thanks to its rotating, oscillating head that gets to hard-to-reach spots. It also has a 2-minute timer, so you know just how long to brush. It’s compatible with a variety of Oral-B brush heads too.

Sold by Amazon

Arm & Hammer Spinbrush PRO

This ADA-approved electric toothbrush costs less than $10, but it still reaches 70% more hard-to-reach spots than a manual toothbrush. It also has a dual-action head with an oscillating circle and a sliding plate for scrubbing. The body design also prevents water from getting inside.

Sold by Amazon

Colgate 360 Sonic Battery Powered Electric Toothbrush

With its 20,000 sonic strokes per minute, this affordable electric toothbrush provides an extreme deep cleaning. It has floss-tip bristles that are soft and highly effective at getting below the gum line. It also uses easy-to-replace AAA batteries.

Sold by Amazon

Brusheez Kids Electric Elephant Toothbrush

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly electric toothbrush for your kids, this adorable elephant-shaped model is an excellent option. It features softer bristles and comes with an easy-to-use sand timer to let your children know how long to brush. It even includes a stand and rinse cup to help encourage good brushing habits.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

This gentle, effective electric toothbrush uses sonic technology to remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It also has a pressure sensor that helps keep you from brushing too hard on your teeth and gums. The rechargeable battery can last for up to 14 days too.

Sold by Amazon

Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

With its 3D cleaning power, this electric toothbrush both pulses and oscillates to remove plaque at the gum line more effectively. The in-handle timer helps you remember to brush for the dentist-recommended 2 minutes. The battery life light also makes it easy to know when it’s time to recharge.

Sold by Amazon

Fairywill Model D3 Electric Toothbrush

This high-quality ADA-accepted electric toothbrush features a rechargeable battery that can run for up to 30 days on a single charge. It also provides up to 40,000 sonic strokes per minute to make it easier to get to hard-to-reach spots. It offers three different strength modes, too, so it’s never too rough on your gums.

Sold by Amazon

Smile Direct Club Electric Toothbrush with 3-in-1 Travel Case

With quiet, sonic vibrations that clean your teeth up to 50% better than a regular toothbrush, this electric toothbrush gently massages your gums and cleans your teeth. It comes with a three-in-one case that can serve as a stand, travel cover or magnetic mirror mount. It features a tongue scraper on the backside of the head too.

Sold by Amazon

Philips Sonicare DailyClean Rechargeable Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush features advanced sonic technology that sends water between the teeth for more effective plaque removal. Its bristles are densely packed, too, so it can remove up to three times the plaque as a manual toothbrush. It also features a one-touch control for a more user-friendly operation.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

VIOD Sonic Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

Boasting five modes to cater to your tooth and gum sensitivity, this electric toothbrush offers between 24,800-40,000 sonic strokes per minute. It comes with four brush heads and features a timer to remind you to brush for 2 minutes. The battery can run for 25-30 days on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

With its sleek black design, this ADA-accepted electric toothbrush looks like it’s much more expensive than it is. It also performs extremely well, providing up to 40,000 brush strokes per minute. It comes with eight brush heads and a travel case too.

Sold by Amazon

Oral-B Pro 500 Rechargeable Toothbrush

This affordable electric toothbrush can remove up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush for superior deep cleaning. The head oscillates and rotates to break up plaque and features a 2-minute timer for more effective brushing. Its battery also offers five days of brushing on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon

Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush’s contoured bristles and soft-grip handle make it extremely comfortable to use. Its battery can run for up to two weeks on a single charge and has an indicator light that flashes when it’s time to recharge. The angled neck provides better reach for hard-to-get-to spots too.

Sold by Amazon

Gleem Battery Power Electric Toothbrush

With soft nylon bristles, this electric toothbrush provides a gentle deep clean. Its 2-minute timer operates in four 30-second intervals to make sure you get to all areas of your mouth. The memory function also lets you pause the brush cycle and resume when ready.

Sold by Amazon

quip Metal Electric Toothbrush

This lightweight electric toothbrush uses sonic vibration to gently brush and scrub your teeth. It also has a built-in 2-minute timer to keep your brushing on track. The lightweight plastic handle is waterproof, too, so you can even use the brush in the shower.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

