The best bamboo toothbrush

Bamboo is not a wood but a grass and has been used in toothbrushes for centuries. While most is sourced from China, other countries like Mexico, Australia and Japan grow their own as well.

Bamboo toothbrushes

An increasing number of consumer products are being made through environmentally conscious means, with eco-friendly options for those shoppers interested in sustainability and longevity. When it comes to oral hygiene, bamboo toothbrushes are a healthy choice both for your body as well as the planet.

Made from a sustainable, quickly renewable material, bamboo toothbrushes are durable, light and inexpensive. The Wowe Bamboo Toothbrush offers a pack of four toothbrushes to last a whole year. Read on for everything you need to know about bamboo toothbrushes.

What to consider about bamboo toothbrushes

Bristles

Most bamboo toothbrushes bristles are made from nylon, just like traditional toothbrushes. Nylon, however, is not biodegradable like the bamboo handle is. For those seeking a completely eco-friendly toothbrush, seek out those bristles made from boar hair. These are eco-friendly and they tend to be firmer, which could be an issue for those with sensitive gums. Some plant-based bristles exist, made from corn and tapioca, though these are less common.

Care

Bamboo is a light and strong wood and should easily withstand the normal wear and tear of use. Care is fairly simple: store in a dry place away from water or accidental splashes. Wipe off the bamboo after use to avoid any moisture seeping in. Excessive moisture can warp the bamboo and damage the bristles.

Number of toothbrushes in the package

Most bamboo toothbrushes come in packs of four, which is the number of toothbrushes the average person goes through in a year. Some options may feature six, eight or even 12, which may be better for those shopping for a family. On average, you should replace your toothbrush every 2-4 months, so consider purchasing enough to last for a calendar year to avoid running low.

Disposal

One of the appeals of buying an eco-friendly product is that it can be repurposed, composted or recycled when it’s no longer useful. As mentioned, nylon bristles are not biodegradable, so those need to be removed before recycling the product. Take note of your local bylaws concerning waste disposal and recycling as well; municipalities have different regulations, so check before sending off your toothbrush.

What to look for in a quality bamboo toothbrush

Charcoal

A natural and effective way to clean and whiten teeth as well as provide a pleasant scent is through charcoal, often infused in toothbrush bristles (and other skin and beauty products). It’s believed to absorb tannins, which can be found in red wine and cigarettes, so those seeking brighter teeth may be well served by charcoal.

Biodegradable packaging

Companies that are serious about environmentalism will offer the toothbrush in sustainable packaging. This means that either the packaging is made from recycled material or it can be recycled or composted after use. Some companies may forego plastic as well.

Colors and design

Most companies offer colors, labels or other unique designs on their toothbrushes, both as a way to better personalize the toothbrushes as well as differentiate them from other users. This may be as simple as numbering the toothbrushes in a pack, while others may infuse color into the bristles to identify the owner more easily, particularly if the toothbrushes are housed in an opaque holder. As bamboo is easy to engrave, some toothbrushes may feature smaller designs — or you can even add some yourself.

Cost of a bamboo toothbrush

Bamboo is a relatively inexpensive material. For $10-$20, you can find a set of four to eight toothbrushes, including some with sustainable packaging and individual labels or colors.

Bamboo toothbrush FAQ

How long does a bamboo toothbrush last?

A. Bamboo is highly durable, and while the toothbrush itself may last a long time, up to and over a year, the bristles will wear down more quickly, build up bacteria and should be replaced. The American Dental Association recommends using a new toothbrush around every three months.

What are some ways I can repurpose my bamboo toothbrush?

A. Once it’s done tending to your teeth, a bamboo toothbrush can be used to clean grout, label items in a garden or pot, polish shoes or be a part of any number of craft activities. If you’re removing and disposing of the nylon bristles, they likely need to go in the trash, however.

The best bamboo toothbrushes

Top bamboo toothbrush

Wowe Bamboo Toothbrush

What you need to know: Popular four-pack of labeled bamboo toothbrushes featuring soft bristles for kids and those with sensitive gums.

What you’ll love: Individually numbered bristles help identify users. Four-pack can serve one person for up to a year. Box is plastic-free and made from recycled materials.

What you should consider: Some reports of bristles wearing down quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bamboo toothbrush for the money

Greenzla Bamboo Toothbrushes

What you need to know: We love the value offered by this 12-pack of bamboo toothbrushes that includes soft, charcoal-infused bristles.

What you’ll love: Low price per toothbrush in this value pack. Charcoal helps whiten teeth and improve breath. Handles are numbered.

What you should consider: Only half of the toothbrushes are charcoal-infused. Nylon bristles are not eco-friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Humble Co. Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrush

What you need to know: Inventive and sustainably made toothbrush featuring detachable heads with soft, colorful bristles.

What you’ll love: Toothbrush head can be removed from handle, increasing sustainability. Purchase includes three heads to last 9-12 months. Blue and purple color options available.

What you should consider: Rather pricey for three toothbrush heads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

