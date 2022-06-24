Which Samsung side-by-side refrigerator is best?

Side-by-side refrigerators are designed with two tall, narrow compartments, both extending the full height of the refrigerator. One side is for the refrigerator and the other is for the freezer. In most cases, the refrigerator compartment is larger than the freezer.

Samsung is a well-regarded maker of appliances and electronics of all kinds. If you are looking for a Samsung smart appliance with Alexa and Wi-Fi built right in, take a look at the Samsung 26.7-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator With Touch Screen Controls.

What to know before you buy a Samsung side-by-side refrigerator

Size

Because side-by-side refrigerators have narrower doors than traditional freezer-over and freezer-under models, they need less clearance than refrigerators with full-width doors. Open doors on side-by-sides don’t extend as far into your kitchen, either, so they leave you more space to move around.

Is a side-by-side refrigerator right for you?

Pros

More storage: In general, side-by-side refrigerators have more storage space than other styles.

In general, side-by-side refrigerators have more storage space than other styles. Narrower doors: They take up less room and are a great choice in smaller kitchens.

They take up less room and are a great choice in smaller kitchens. Easy organization: You can put your most-used refrigerated and frozen foods on the top shelves, where they’re at eye level and easy to get at.

You can put your most-used refrigerated and frozen foods on the top shelves, where they’re at eye level and easy to get at. Kid control: You can set items for small kids on lower shelves and items you don’t want them handling on higher shelves.

You can set items for small kids on lower shelves and items you don’t want them handling on higher shelves. Findable frozens: Side-by-side refrigerators’ freezers have more shelves, so frozen foods are less likely to get lost.

Cons

Space gobblers: In general, side-by-side refrigerators take up more space.

In general, side-by-side refrigerators take up more space. Narrow compartments: Some side-by-side refrigerators have freezer compartments narrower than the width of a pizza box, so storing larger items could be a problem.

Some side-by-side refrigerators have freezer compartments narrower than the width of a pizza box, so storing larger items could be a problem. Higher prices: Side-by-sides cost more than traditional freezer-over and freezer-under models.

Measure first

Depth: Measure from the wall to the front of the counter. Side-by-side refrigerators are anywhere from 32 to 40 inches wide.

Measure from the wall to the front of the counter. Side-by-side refrigerators are anywhere from 32 to 40 inches wide. Width: Measure from cabinet to cabinet or from cabinet to wall. Side-by-side refrigerators are anywhere from 29 to 32 inches deep. If you plan on placing your refrigerator next to a wall, leave three inches between the wall and the hinged side of the door so it can open fully and freely.

What to look for in a quality Samsung side-by-side refrigerator

Capacity

Choose a Samsung side-by-side big enough for your household’s food storage needs. Samsung makes side-by-sides with capacities from 22 to 28 cubic feet.

Organization

Look for adjustable shelves and bins that open and close easily. Special racks let you save space by storing bottles on their sides. Also, look for LED interior lighting and space in the refrigerator for tall items.

Samsung’s Family Hub

Family Hub refrigerators keep you connected by letting you control your Samsung smart appliances, stream music while you cook, share family photos on the on-door screen, see who’s at the door and more, all from your refrigerator door. With Wi-Fi connectivity, Alexa built in and the power to connect anytime from anywhere, a Family Hub makes your refrigerator the hub of your kitchen activities.

Family Hub food features

Quick view inside: Tap or swipe to see what’s inside.

Tap or swipe to see what’s inside. Smart recipes: Instant access to recipes and videos with just a touch.

Instant access to recipes and videos with just a touch. Shopping lists: Create lists and share them with others.

Create lists and share them with others. Same-day pickup or delivery: Send your shopping list to Fresh Direct and Instacart.

Send your shopping list to Fresh Direct and Instacart. Meal planner: Plan your meals based on the food that’s inside your refrigerator.

Other Family Hub features

Display digital photos and videos.

digital photos and videos. Draw on the whiteboard and write notes, memos and to-do lists.

on the whiteboard and write notes, memos and to-do lists. Sync calendars and events.

calendars and events. Search and browse the internet.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung side-by-side refrigerator

Samsung makes side-by-sides from $1,350-$2,400, depending on their size and features.

Samsung side-by-side refrigerator FAQ

Are side-by-side refrigerators the same thing as french door refrigerators?

A. One is oriented vertically and the other horizontally. Both have doors that open outward, but side-by-side models have one tall side that is exclusively refrigerator while the opposite side is all freezer space. French door models are designed so the refrigerator compartment takes up the entire top and the bottom freezer pulls out like a large drawer.

What are dual evaporators?

A. Evaporators make the inside of refrigerators and freezers cold by removing moisture from the air. Fruits and vegetables need high humidity to stay fresh while freezer air should be dry. Having two separate evaporators prevents air from the refrigerator from mingling with air from the freezer, maintaining their separate humidities.

What’s the best Samsung side-by-side refrigerator to buy?

Top Samsung side-by-side refrigerator

Samsung 26.7-Cubic-Foot Counter Depth Side-by-Side Refrigerator With Touch Screen Controls

What you need to know: Alexa and Wi-Fi are built into this smart appliance.

What you’ll love: You can see inside your refrigerator from anywhere and search recipes using what you have on hand. The touch screen hub lets you shop, send notes and sync schedules. You can organize your fresh and frozen foods on 16 shelves and in four pull-out drawers.

What you should consider: The shelves are not adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Samsung side-by-side refrigerator for the money

Samsung 27.4-Cubic-Foot Large-Capacity Stainless Steel Side-by-Side Refrigerator

What you need to know: This large refrigerator has an integrated dispenser with a touch display for easy access to water, cubed or crushed ice.

What you’ll love: The in-door ice maker has a spacious bin and the stainless steel exterior is fingerprint-resistant. Multi-vent technology cools every shelf evenly. The no-handle doors give it a sleek appearance while letting it fit in a 36-by-33-inch space.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say it should make ice more quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Samsung 22-Cubic-Foot Counter Depth Side-by-Side Refrigerator

What you need to know: This is a great choice for those who prefer white appliances to the look of stainless steel.

What you’ll love: Samsung’s twin cooling feature keeps perishable produce fresher longer with high humidity on the refrigerator side and protects against freezer burn with dry air on the freezer side. LED lighting brightens every corner and the automatic in-door ice dispenser saves space while producing 5.5 pounds of ice per day.

What you should consider: Some users have complained the ice maker is too noisy.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

