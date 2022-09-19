Which Halloween bed sheets are best?

Bed sheets might not be the first thing that springs to mind when it comes to Halloween decorations. However, they can be a clever and unique way to get in the spooky spirit. Halloween bed sheets often feature pumpkins, witches’ hats, black cats, skeletons and monsters. You can find them in all sizes, including for children’s beds.

The best Halloween bed sheets are the Litter Star Halloween Bed Sheets which feature pumpkins, ghosts, skulls, bats, eyeballs and black stars. This set comes with a bedsheet, duvet cover and pillowcases.

What to know before buying a Halloween bed sheet

Halloween themes

There’s no mistaking the symbols of Halloween. From ghosts and monsters to pumpkins and bats, there are tons of themes from which to choose. Halloween bed sheets can feature all kinds of themes, depending on what you like most. The most common one is a mashup of all of the symbols of Halloween together. These sheets will have all-over prints with pumpkins, brown leaves, ghosts, bats and witches. They’ll also come in the classic Halloween colors of orange, black and white.

TV shows and specials

There have been so many popular TV shows and made-for-TV specials over the years that represent Halloween. One of the most popular is the Peanuts special, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” Even though this show was released in 1966, it still airs today and remains a tradition in many households. You can find several bed sheets from the show, including Snoopy, dressed as a mummy, and Snoopy and Woodstock decorating a pumpkin. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” bed sheets feature the classic Walt Disney World ride, The Haunted Mansion.

Halloween colors

Like Christmas, Halloween has very distinct colors. Orange and black are the two main colors that represent this yearly “scarefest.” If you want to take a more straightforward approach to your Halloween bed sheets, look for plain colored sheets. For example, you can purchase an orange duvet cover for your comforter and use black pillowcases and bed sheets. You can turn things up a notch by buying some Halloween-inspired accent pillows as well.

What to look for in a quality Halloween bed sheet

Size options

The best quality sheets will come in a variety of sizes. After all, you’ll likely have more than one size for adults, teens and children in a household. Some sets include twin, full, queen and California king sizes, including flat sheets, bed sheets, pillowcases and duvet covers. Halloween twin bed sheets are ideal for kids. You can find full sets with cartoon-style Halloween decor on pillowcases, bed sheets and duvet covers.

100% cotton

When it comes to bed sheets, cotton is the top choice. The best sheets are always 100% cotton. Microfiber and polyester certainly have their benefits. They are far less expensive, but their level of comfort and durability can’t compete with cotton. You should also keep in mind thread count. Anything above a 400-thread count will be considered comfortable, but ideally, you want to get in the 600 to 800 thread count range.

Complete sets

Several pieces make up a bed sheet set. First, you have the elastic fitted sheet that hugs the mattress. Next, you’ll sometimes have a flat sheet that goes under the duvet. However, the flat sheet is often excluded because it’s the least important piece. Sets also come with two pillowcases and a duvet cover. For Halloween bed sheets, you want to make sure each piece has the same pattern. This will keep the entirety of the set looking complete and not as though you pieced together different designs.

How much you can expect to spend on Halloween bed sheets

Halloween bed sheets cost $33-$115, depending on the size and thread count.

Halloween bed sheets FAQ

How long will the elastic last on a bed sheet?

A. The elastic on a high-quality bed sheet should last up to three years. Be sure to check the manufacturer’s instructions for washing because too much stress can cause the elastic to become weak.

How often should you wash bed sheets?

A. It’s best to wash your bed sheets once per week. This is ideal for removing hair, dead skin and dirt from in between the weaves. This will also help prevent your fitted sheet from getting a dark area where your body normally lays. This comes from not washing them enough and allowing dirt to build up and cause stains.

What are the best Halloween bed sheets to buy?

Top Halloween bed sheet

Litter Star Halloween Bed Sheets

What you need to know: Get more than just a bed sheet with this Halloween-inspired set covered in symbols of the spooky season.

What you’ll love: Complete with a soft duvet cover, two pillowcases and a bed sheet, this Litter Star set comes in twin, full, queen and California king. It’s made with 100% polyester and has an all-over print featuring pumpkins, ghosts, eyeballs, skulls and black stars.

What you should consider: This set does not include a comforter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween bed sheet for the money

Lunarable Haunted Mansion Flat Sheet

What you need to know: This may just be one single flat sheet, but its design more than makes up for the lack of set pieces.

What you’ll love: This cartoon-inspired flat sheet is colored from top to bottom, featuring a drawing of a haunted mansion in the moonlight. The mansion itself is all black, with yellow light shining through the windows. The swirling night sky hangs above with black bats and stars.

What you should consider: This is not a set and does not come with any other pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Berkshire-Blanket-Home Peanuts Snoopy Halloween Sheet Set

What you need to know:

What you’ll love: This set is made with microfiber polyester making it very breathable, lightweight and cool to the touch. Snoopy is shown in a variety of mummy outfits and poses, ready for the Halloween season. It also comes in full size, making it great for a kid’s Halloween bed sheet set.

What you should consider: The elastic is less than strong, which may cause the sheets to sag over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

