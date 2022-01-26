Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri News
Illinois News
National News
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
True Crime
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Black History Month
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Former Missouri governor weighs in on new congressional map
Video
Family speaks out after woman killed outside St. Louis daycare, where she worked
Video
Archdiocese of St. Louis looks to future, unveils plan to renew church
Video
‘COVID-somnia’ is keeping Americans awake at night
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
St. Louis Weather News
Daily St. Louis Area Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at The City Museum
Video
Top Stories
How to keep your data and internet usage private
Video
Top Stories
Low-income students get scholarships to private k-12 schools through Empower Illinois
Video
Money Saver: Save big on skincare from Olay
Video
Tim’s Travels: St. Louis hopes the 49ers steamroll the LA Rams
Video
BBB warns against doing social media quizzes
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
China 2022
The Big Game
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Why January 28 is a significant date in St. Louis Cardinals history
Top Stories
Tickets to AFC Championship still available
Blues get redemption, beat Flames 5-1
Charlie Hustle steps up amid Brittany Matthews backlash
Mahomes vs. Burrow: Star QBs ready for AFC rematch
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Be Our Guest Certificates
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Top Stories
Freshen up Friday – do those little sticks that emit light really tighten the skin? We test them out!
Video
Top Stories
Know when to roll ‘em know when to hold ‘em- Compass Retirement Solutions goes over the 401k rollover
Video
Sleep apnea prevents a good night’s rest – let Ellis Sleep Center and Ellis dental put that problem to bed
Video
Blogging, jogging, and screaming moms blogging – Here’s the tea with Judi D.
Video
Spinning your wheel – The St. Louis Wheel celebrates its own day on February 14th
Video
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Former Missouri governor weighs in on new congressional map
Video
Top Stories
Family speaks out after woman killed outside St. Louis daycare, where she worked
Video
Top Stories
Archdiocese of St. Louis looks to future, unveils plan to renew church
Video
‘COVID-somnia’ is keeping Americans awake at night
Video
2 injured after car crashes into Schnucks in south St. Louis
Video
St. Charles business owner sentenced to three years for tax crimes
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Hardware
Best wooden bathroom shelf
Popular
What’s with the ‘Divorce Settlement’ signs popping up in St. Louis County?
2 injured after car crashes into Schnucks in south St. Louis
Video
Someone in Missouri won $2 million from a scratchers ticket
‘The meter is running’: The legal costs school districts will pay over mask lawsuits
7 Missourians indicted in catalytic converter theft ring
‘Ozark’ set pieces sold to Lake of the Ozark businesses
‘You’re a cold-blooded murder’- Life sentence for Maryland Heights Community Center shooting