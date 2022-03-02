Best blue shower curtain

You can also use some shower curtains as window curtains in the bathroom to maintain the same theme.

Which blue shower curtain is best?

If you want to match your shower curtain to the rest of your bathroom, buying one in a complementary color is a great way to improve on the theme. If you have a cool or more aquatic color scheme, there are several unique blue shower curtains that can fit any different bathroom style. However, choosing the right blue shower curtain depends on several different factors and personal preferences. Knowing what is important to look for can make the decision easier. The high-quality fabric, textured pattern and included liner in the Waffle Weave Shower Curtain with Snap-in Fabric Liner Set all make it a terrific choice for any bathroom.

What to know before you buy a blue shower curtain

Color shade and designs

One of the biggest early decisions to make is the actual color shade on the shower curtains. You should look for curtains with a shade of blue that matches or is complementary to the rest of your bathroom. Additionally, choosing a blue shower curtain with a design can add an extra flair that brings out new levels to the rest of your bathroom.

Size and dimensions of your shower

Before buying any shower curtain, you should know the length and width of your shower. This will allow you to only choose a curtain that has a similar size and ensure that whatever you end up buying will fit nicely. If you have a shower stall or a less common shower shape, you will need to pay close attention to the size and availability of the options you want.

Materials used

Shower curtains are most commonly made of polyester or a plastic-based fabric that will be waterproof or highly resistant to water damage. Furthermore, there are several cotton or bamboo-based fabrics that are also water resistant and usually have a nicer texture and weight to them.

What to look for in a quality blue shower curtain

Anti-rust grommets and weighted bottom

Two major features that can help improve the performance and durability of a shower curtain are anti-rust grommets and a weighted bottom. Anti-rust metal grommets will hold up well to long-term water exposure as well as securely hold the curtain to the shower hooks. A weighted bottom will keep the curtain from billowing out and letting water from the shower spill into the rest of the bathroom.

Textured or quilted design

If you are looking for something that stands out more than a normal blue shower curtain, buying one with added texture or a weaving design on the exterior can help add a subtle flair. Many curtains come with waffle textures or fabric patterns in unique styles that could complement a bathroom well.

Machine-washable

A feature that is becoming more commonplace recently for shower curtains is being machine-washable. This significantly cuts down on cleaning and maintenance time that you would otherwise have to take care of yourself. Machine washing the shower curtain will remove any buildup of mildew or grime easily.

How much you can expect to spend on a blue shower curtain

Most blue shower curtains are fairly inexpensive with the average cost of one being between $10-$40.

Blue shower curtain FAQ

Can I alter the size of the shower curtain?

A. Most shower curtains will be able to be slightly altered to better fit a shower, but you should be more careful with cotton or fabric-based curtains that could snag or hem if they are cut.

What is the best way to clean a shower curtain?

A. Most shower curtains can be machine washed now. However, if you want to wash by hand, using a vinegar solution or traditional cleaning sprays should also remove grime or mildew buildup.

What are the best blue shower curtains to buy?

Top blue shower curtain

Waffle Weave Shower Curtain with Snap-in Fabric Liner Set

What you need to know: This high-quality blue shower curtain is made of a polyester blend with a waffle texture to it.

What you’ll love: The curtains come with a snap-in interior liner to prevent water from splashing out while taking a shower. The sheer top allows for light to come into the shower without intruding on privacy.

What you should consider: Some users say that even with anti-billowing features, the curtain still does billow from time to time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blue shower curtain for money

Barossa Design Soft Microfiber Fabric Shower Liner or Curtain

What you need to know: This affordable blue shower curtain comes with embossed dots for added texture.

What you’ll love: The product comes in multiple different sizes and a number of shades of blue to help you get the exact shower curtain you are looking for. The curtain is also machine washable and has rustproof metal grommets.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the metal grommets have fallen out over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Riyidecor Abstract Watercolor Ombre Navy Blue Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This shower curtain comes with a unique watercolor design with multiple shades of blue.

What you’ll love: The shower curtain comes in three different sizes to better match the size of your shower. The product also comes with rustproof metal grommets and 12 plastic shower hooks for easier installation.

What you should consider: The shower curtain is a little thinner than it looks and has a plastic feel to it in person. It’s also not all the way blue (it’s a mix of blue and white).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Vibesicily Ombre Blue Shower Curtains

What you need to know: This blue shower curtain has a unique scale-style design with multiple shades of blue and teal.

What you’ll love: The shower curtain is treated to be resistant to the growth of mildew or grease. The shower curtain also comes with 12 shower hooks and is completely machine washable.

What you should consider: The curtain only comes in one size and may not fit your shower dimensions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sunlit Designer Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This is a uniquely designed shower curtain with a gradient pattern that fades from white into a deep blue.

What you’ll love: The curtain comes in three different sizes and has HD printing to ensure high-quality resolution. The company also sells matching rugs with the same pattern.

What you should consider: The material is thinner than it may appear on the promotion images.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

