Best clawfoot tub shower curtain

Which clawfoot tub shower curtain is best?

As much as people love freestanding clawfoot tubs, they often come to dread showering in them due to the awkwardness of having to fight off a wet, billowing shower curtain. A good clawfoot shower curtain includes design features such as magnets, suction cups or heavy fabric that encourages it to stay in place. One of the simplest and most effective is this Barossa Design Waffle Weave Clawfoot Tub Shower Curtain, which relies on heavy fabric alone to do its job.

What to know before you buy a clawfoot tub shower curtain

Billow prevention

Although shower curtains that billow inward can be a problem for any shower, it’s more pronounced with clawfoot tubs, where the curtain surrounds all sides of the bath. What happens is the water from the shower warms the air within the tub. This warm air naturally rises. When the air rises, air from outside the tub flows in to take its place. This pushes the wet shower curtain against your skin from all sides, making the shower an unpleasant experience.

The air is going to move, but if a shower curtain can somehow be fixed to the sides of the tub, the air will move around under or through the curtain without causing problems for the bather. Various solutions are available:

Some shower curtains incorporate suction cups near the hem so you can stick them to the side of the tub. This can be a bit of a chore, as you’ll first need to get into the shower, close the curtain, wet the sides of the tub and bend over to press each suction cup into place. Magnets: Sometimes magnets are sewn into the fabric curtain. This can work well with cast iron clawfoot tubs, but there are lighter weight acrylic tubs that magnets won’t stick to.

Size

It’s important that a shower curtain be the right height so it doesn’t drag the floor of the tub or allow water to escape beneath it. Almost every shower curtain intended for clawfoot tubs is 70 inches tall, so it would probably be easier to install your curtain rod at an appropriate height rather than find an odd-sized curtain.

Clawfoot tub shower curtains are typically 180 inches wide, which is enough to wrap around the entire tub. It’s possible to hang regular shower curtains around a clawfoot tub, but as these curtains are typically 108 or 70 inches wide, you would need two or three of them.

What to look for in a quality clawfoot tub shower curtain

Shower curtain liners

A waterproof shower curtain liner is helpful for keeping water inside the tub while protecting a more decorative shower curtain. Consider that any billow prevention efforts must now apply to the liner rather than the curtain itself.

Location of showerhead

An overhead showerhead is easiest to deal with, but there are a lot of possible configurations for a showerhead in a clawfoot tub. Consider how the arrangement of the shower curtain will be impacted by the layout of your tub’s plumbing fixtures.

Ease of cleaning

Most shower curtains are made from some sort of mold- or mildew-resistant polyester fabric. You’ll still need to take them down for regular cleaning, which can be awkward when you’re dealing with removing 36 shower curtain hooks, and double that when you’re using a liner as well. Machine-washable fabric is helpful.

How much you can expect to spend on a clawfoot tub shower curtain

Shower curtains designed specifically for clawfoot tubs range in price from around $35 to over $60.

Clawfoot tub shower curtain FAQ

Are hookless shower curtains available for clawfoot tubs?

A. Hookless shower curtains are designed for quick and easy placement on and removal from a shower rod with no worries about hooks and metal grommets. At this time, however, there don’t seem to be any available in the typical dimensions of 180 inches by 70 inches for clawfoot tubs. You shouldn’t have any trouble finding a 108-inch hookless shower curtain to pair with a 70-inch hookless shower curtain, if that will work with your tub.

Will anything else keep a shower curtain from billowing in?

A. One trick you can try is to heat your bathroom. If the warm air outside the tub matches the warm air inside the tub, your billowing problem may disappear. Be careful using a space heater in your bathroom, however, as water and electronics can be a dangerous match.

What are the best clawfoot tub shower curtains to buy?

Top clawfoot tub shower curtain

Barossa Design Waffle Weave Clawfoot Tub Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This curtain relies on heavyweight fabric to prevent billowing, and according to customer reviews, it does a great job.

What you’ll love: The textured waffle weave fabric is soft and spa-like. It’s water-resistant, machine-washable and it works well without a liner.

What you should consider: Of the many color options available for this shower curtain, only a few are sized for clawfoot tubs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top clawfoot tub shower curtain for money

Mrs. Awesome Clawfoot Tub Shower Curtain or Liner

What you need to know: Intended for use as either a liner or shower curtain, 12 magnets help keep this curtain in place during your shower.

What you’ll love: Made from transparent, heavy-duty PEVA, this is truly a waterproof curtain. The magnets should work well if you have a cast iron tub; otherwise, they’ll still add weight to help prevent billowing.

What you should consider: Cleaning recommendations are to wipe it down rather than machine-wash. If you need privacy with your shower curtain, this transparent material won’t provide it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Barossa Design Hotel Style Shower Curtain with Snap-in Fabric Liner

What you need to know: A clawfoot tub with a snap-in liner protects the curtain and makes cleaning a breeze.

What you’ll love: The curtain is a nice cotton blend with a honeycomb waffle weave and a mesh window top. The snap-in liner is water-repellent and machine-washable.

What you should consider: The only available color option for this size is white.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

