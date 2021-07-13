The best heated toilet seat

The majority of heated toilet seats come in white, bone or ivory, so you might not be able to find a seat that matches the color of your toilet.

A heated toilet seat

What’s worse than the morning shock of a cold toilet seat? Let’s be honest: no throne should be that frigid. Instead, you can install a heated toilet seat for a toasty tush every time.

Heated toilet seats are the Cadillacs of essential bathroom upgrades. In fact, they’re easy enough to install on your own within a few minutes. Many models are equipped with the basics, such as simple warming functions, whereas others have music and lights.

Looking for a heated toilet seat that makes you feel like number one? Read our buying guide, which includes a review of our top choice, the BioBidet Bliss Smart Toilet Seat, at the end. It’s a high-tech, eco-friendly seat with a slow-closing lid.

Considerations when choosing a heated toilet seat

Shape and compatibility

Toilets are either round or oval, so you’ll need to choose a heated toilet seat of the same size. If you’re not sure which one you have — and that’s a common concern — take measurements and refer to the seat manufacturer’s compatibility guide.

Outlet requirements

More often than not, the heated toilet seat will require access to a GFCI outlet. For bathrooms on the smaller side, it’s not a big deal, as there’s usually one within reach. Larger bathrooms could mean you’ll have to invest in an extension cord — though you’ll need to keep it well-secured and away from water.

Heated toilet seat features

Temperature settings

Basic heated toilet seats have up to three temperature settings. Advanced models, however, boast impressive customization features, including adjustable heating vents, timers, and a larger temperature range.

Padding

Like regular toilet seats, you’ll find models that are both padded or rigid. It boils down to preference and comfort level. Some consumers prefer rigid seats, as they’re somewhat easier to clean and maintain.

Illumination

Stumble in the dark no more with heated toilet seats equipped with night lights. This gentle illumination around the bowl won’t hurt your eyes or jolt you out of your sleepy state.

Lid

Some heated toilet seats feature slow-closing lids to prevent crushed fingers and loud bangs. There are also some seats that are equipped with a sensor to initiate closing if you haven’t closed it yourself — which is a well-liked feature among pet owners.

Bidet

Hybrid models of heated toilet seats have a bidet option. If you’ve never used a bidet, it’s a feature worth exploring. Not only does it cut down on toilet paper use, but it also offers a refreshing, hands-free cleaning experience.

Smart features

High-tech heated toilet seats can have sensors or remotes. Sensors help conserve energy when the seat isn’t in use, or they turn on the warming function automatically when you sit. Remotes let you control the seat from a distance and offer a sanitary way to navigate settings without touching your toilet.

Self-cleaning

There are some heated toilet seats that sanitize themselves after each flush, which means you’re also investing in a low-maintenance accessory. Select seats have deodorizing mists, which help maintain a pleasant-smelling bathroom.

Heated toilet seat price

Basic heated toilet seats with limited heat settings cost $50 to $100. You’ll need to spend between $200 and $400 for a model with a wealth of advanced comfort control features. High-end seats are the most high-tech options, so it’s no surprise they cost up to $1,000.

Heated toilet seat FAQ

I dropped the remote of the heated toilet seat into the bowl, and now it doesn’t work. What do I do?

A. You will probably need a replacement, so you should contact the manufacturer directly. Depending on the model, you might have limited settings or won’t be able to use the seat for the time being.

Is it safe for kids to use a heated toilet seat?

A. Yes, and many parents use them to make potty training more comfortable. Be sure to educate your kids on safe and appropriate use of the heated toilet seat to prevent any damage or mishaps.

Heated toilet seats we recommend

Best of the best

BioBidet’s Bliss Smart Toilet Seat

Our take: Fully customizable heat settings as well as patented cleaning technology. Feels fresh and clean.

What we like: Stainless steel nozzle, easy-to-operate remote, and energy efficient. Sleek modern design blends in with most bathrooms.

What we dislike: Hefty price tag, but this is expected with this amount of features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

ToastieTush’s Innovative Toilet Seat Warmer

Our take: Budget-friendly option to add heat to existing toilet seat. Easy installation with user-friendly directions.

What we like: Three warmth settings. Uses less than 28 watts of power. Superior customer service.

What we dislike: Lid must be completely closed for the warming function to work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bemis’ Radiance Plastic Toilet Seat

Our take: Simple design and decent price, given its quality construction and variety of settings.

What we like: Blue LED night light, slow-closing lid, and shift-free grips. Warms up in a reasonable timeframe.

What we dislike: Must be near a GFCI outlet for operation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

