Which gift for mobile gamers is best?

Mobile phones become more powerful with every iteration, meaning the games available on them are more complex. The days of playing Snake and Tetris might be well behind us, moving over for detailed graphics and complex movement.

But all mobile gamers can do with a little bit of help to get to the top of the leaderboards. So what gifts are perfect for small screen warriors? A good place to start would be the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller. For nimble fingers, precise movement will be a breeze.

What to know before you buy a gift for mobile gamers

Functionality

A gift for a mobile gamer doesn’t always have to be functional, but it will certainly help them to up their game if it is. Consider who the gift is for, and what type of mobile games they play. This should give you an indication as to whether the gift should be functional or not. Mobile gamers can benefit from gifts that make their actions faster, the sound clearer or their mobile phone more stable, such as phone rings.

Device compatibility

Before setting out to find the perfect gift for a mobile gamer, make sure that you know which device they are using. Most gifts will be operable with several mobile phones, but if it is something that needs to connect to the device (like through wireless), make sure that it is compatible with the specific phone it will be used in conjunction with.

Interest and likes

A gift for a mobile gamer should be thoughtful if it is to be truly appreciated. Consider what their interests are and what they like. If they are a massive fan of Fortnite, something involving the game like a keyring, personalized phone cover or official merchandise will be much appreciated. It is also important to know what they don’t like, as you don’t want to get something that will never be used.

What to look for in a quality gift for mobile gamers

Durability

The key to a good gift is its ability to last for a long time. It can be hugely disappointing if something is well received, but it stops working or breaks within a few weeks. A good quality gift should be made from sturdy materials or something that isn’t prone to damage when used often.

Price

The price of a gift for mobile gamers doesn’t have to be exorbitant. On the contrary, some rather inexpensive gifts can provide hours of entertainment or use. Quality also doesn’t directly correlate with what you pay for it. A good gift for mobile gamers will be reasonably priced for what you get.

Useability

A thoughtful gift for mobile gamers doesn’t always mean that the gift can be used all the time. There are some scenarios where a gift isn’t used as such, like a keyring, but that shouldn’t be a deterrent from getting it. However, a good quality gift for mobile gamers will be an item that can be used over and over again, getting as much value out of it as possible. If it can be used for multiple things, that’s even better.

How much you can expect to spend on a gift for mobile gamers

The cost of a gift for mobile gamers will depend on your budget and what they might need. Inexpensive but thoughtful gifts can cost as little as a few dollars, while something a bit more advanced can retail for $100-$200.

Gift for mobile gamers FAQ

I don’t know what they like. What else can I consider?

A. A lot of mobile games use digital currency to purchase in-game items or accessories. If you find out which games they play often, you may want to consider a gift of in-game items or virtual currency so that they can buy what they really want.

What are some of the most popular mobile games?

A. There are several mobile games that exploded in popularity over the last few years. PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire both have over one billion downloads. Call of Duty: Mobile has 300 million downloads and Clash of Clans topped the 500 million download mark in September last year.

What’s the best gift for mobile gamers to buy?

Top gift for mobile gamers

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller

What you need to know: Every mobile gamer can have nimble fingers with this trigger.

What you’ll love: By simply slotting the phone into the trigger system, the comfortable device emulates the look and feel of a console controller. It has a D-Pad, face buttons, and two thumbsticks. It connects to the mobile phone through the charging port and is made from solid and sturdy plastic.

What you should consider: It uses the charging port to connect to the phone, so it removes the headphone capabilities when using an iOS device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gift for mobile gamers for the money

Humixx Phone Ring Holder

What you need to know: A steady hand will win the fight with this phone grip.

What you’ll love: Easy to use and apply, the phone ring holder will make sure that your mobile device doesn’t slip out of your hands or off of a table when gaming. Made from stainless steel and zinc alloy, the phone ring doubles up as a car holder as well, using strong magnets. It attaches to your phone or the case through a strong sticky pad, which won’t leave a residue behind.

What you should consider: Some users have complained that the ring portion started to lose its stiffness after some use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Apple AirPods Pro

What you need to know: These headphones have great sound for when you want to hear all the action.

What you’ll love: Next to having the right trigger or controller, the best thing a mobile gamer can get as a gift is an excellent pair of earbuds. The Apple AirPod Pro is perfect for this, as they’re compact, good quality and come with a recharging case. It has active noise cancellation, so you won’t hear any outside sounds, and it comes with three differently sized tapered ear tips. The charging case has enough power to keep the AirPods going for over 24 hours.

What you should consider: These can be quite pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

