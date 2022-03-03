Best USB-C docking station for dual monitors

In addition to being backward compatible with Thunderbolt technology, USB-C ports offer double the speed of USB 3.0 and can connect to any compatible technology, regardless of generation.

Which USB-C docking station for dual monitors is best?

Since working from home or remotely is more important and desired than ever before, the necessity of having an appropriately equipped computer setup cannot be overstated. As such, in order to facilitate maximum productivity while also improving your work experience, a dual monitor setup is highly recommended. With an attractive and functional unit like the Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station Dual Monitor for Windows and Mac, you can connect dual monitors with ease no matter where you work from.

What to know before you buy a USB-C docking station for dual monitors

Is it compatible with a specific model or is it universal?

Suppose you are mainly devoted to a computer brand like Microsoft or Apple. In that case, it may well make sense to purchase a dual monitor charging station that works with your specific model. However, if you end up getting a new computer or are provided one by your employer, you may suddenly find your docking station is no longer compatible. Although there are some advantages to model-specific units, the convenience of universal compatibility is worth considering.

Overall video quality and type and number of ports

Unfortunately, one particular aspect you may not consider is the quality of video that a docking station can support. After all, many dual-monitor docking stations don’t necessarily provide the highest video resolution level. However, though some of the top-quality stations for video editing offer Ultra HD 4K resolution, most, unfortunately, do not. Therefore, make sure to do your due diligence if you plan on viewing, editing or otherwise interacting with high-quality video footage.

You also need to consider the type and number of devices you can attach to your docking station. For example, many dual-monitor docking stations provide anywhere from two to six USB ports. However, some models give significantly more options for those who need multiple options. That said, the formatting of your USB port is just as necessary as the overall number of ports. Whether you need to attach HDMI, 4K, Thunderbolt or other cables, you should always check whether you can do so at all before purchasing.

Design specifications and power options

Depending on your particular desires and technological preferences, the decision to purchase a horizontal or vertical stand comes down to personal taste. However, while your specific likes and dislikes will make an impact, it is ultimately your workspace that will decide the best orientation you can create. Therefore, you should always measure your existing workspace before purchasing a docking station that is insufficient for your needs.

While dual-monitor docking stations can come equipped with an internal power supply powerful enough to charge peripheral devices, other models need power supplied by your PC to function. Therefore, you should always be aware of any power requirements you may need to provide and any peripheral device you are running off of the docking station. Finally, you should always have access to a sufficient number of electrical outlets to power your dual-monitor docking station and other devices.

What to look for in a quality USB-C docking station for dual monitors

Compatibility with software and external devices

Many docking stations offer compatibility with a wide range of business-friendly software, but those interested in entertainment may find themselves wanting. For example, any docking station that uses DisplayLink may be unsuitable for copyright-protected content from popular streaming services and Blu-Ray, as well as online gaming.

Furthermore, while the primary purpose of a docking station is to find a place to connect your dual monitors, you may be interested in connecting other external and peripheral devices. As mentioned previously, software compatibility with your primary PC can play a large role in determining which devices you can connect in the first place. Before you make your purchase, check to see whether the technical specifications of your device meet your needs.

Additional features like micro SD cards and pass-through charging

Though a dual-monitor docking station serves an obvious and useful purpose, why settle for a simple model that just offers basic services? Sure, you could just have simple USB-C ports that connect your multiple monitors as needed, but you could also invest in one with some advanced features. For example, hooking up your dual-monitor setup is great, but so is having the ability to enjoy pass-through charging of other devices while you compute. Other desirable features include the ability to add micro SD cards for incorporated storage, further increasing the utility of your device.

Ethernet ports and lightweight, compact design

Since you might be interested in a portable docking station for use as part of your work-from-home or remote setup, a basic model will be just fine. However, some dual-monitor charging stations are designed with portability in mind with both a lightweight design as well as slim, low profile to easily fit in a bag, purse or even a pocket. However, in order to be truly mobile, one feature well worth investing in is a docking station that comes with an ethernet port built in. Rather than having to plug your wired ethernet into your PC or other monitors, you can simply plug it into the docking station for convenience and get started immediately.

How much you can expect to spend on USB-C docking station for dual monitors

Depending on your desired features and budget, a USB-C docking station for dual monitors can cost between $39-$99.

Best USB-C docking station for dual monitors FAQ

Can I use Thunderbolt 4 devices with a USB-C docking station?

A. Not only are such devices fully backward compatible with USB-C, using a USB-C cable on a Thunderbolt 4 port will also grant comparable levels of performance.

Why are docking stations with USB-C ports so desirable?

A. Given that the USB-C cable is the latest and greatest option for data transfers and power supplies, an appropriately equipped consumer can connect all devices using a single port and cable system.

What’s the best USB-C docking station for dual monitors to buy?

Top USB-C docking station for dual monitors

Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station Dual Monitor for Windows and Mac

What you need to know: An attractive and solid docking station.

What you’ll love: This unit is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.x and 7, and macOS 10.14+.

It features wired gigabit ethernet, dual video outputs and more.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with severe lagging and devices not connecting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top USB-C docking station for dual monitors for the money

Docking Station USB C to Dual HDMI Adapter, USB C Hub Dual HDMI Monitors

What you need to know: An affordable and reliable docking station.

What you’ll love: This model offers six ports and data transfer speeds up to 5Gbp/.

What you should consider: Reports of poor HDMI performance, as well as not recognizing monitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Anker USB C Hub, 555 USB-C Hub (8-in-1), with 100W Power Delivery

What you need to know: A capable and professional docking station.

What you’ll love: This station provides a USB-C power delivery input port, plus a few others, and a micro SD/SD card reader. It also offers file transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps and 85 watts of charging.

What you should consider: Issues with 4K resolution and ethernet connectivity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

