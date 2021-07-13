The best gaming monitor

Bring your gameplay to the next level and say goodbye to low resolution with a dedicated gaming monitor that gets the most out of your PlayStation or Xbox.

Which gaming monitors are best?

If you’re a gamer, you know that your setup can make or break your gaming experience. Most expert gamers choose to have at least one monitor to facilitate their gameplay. Playing on a PlayStation or Xbox requires a monitor with the latest technology. Traditional TV screens are rarely up to the job, sending gamers in search of gaming-specific monitors.

One of the main perks of gaming is the visual experience, meaning you need to consider everything from the monitor’s resolution to its color contrast. You want to find one that helps you get the most out of your game console.

What to know before you buy a gaming monitor

If you’re a newcomer to the world of gaming or wanting to build your first gaming setup, it’s easy to feel confused by the different acronyms and types of numbers used to describe gaming monitors. There are two main aspects of a gaming monitor that are essential to understand.

Screen size

A critical factor that can determine which gaming monitor you buy is the screen size. You want to find one that fits comfortably into your space while being the right size for your specific gaming style.

Every gamer will have a personal preference for the size of the screen they like. Most gamers choose a monitor that is at least 27 inches or larger. While you’ll find monitors ranging from 24-31 inches, you usually want to go on the higher end of this spectrum.

Resolution

Once you’ve decided on the screen size that you like, the next factor to consider is the resolution. The resolution is the number of pictures that the gaming monitor can display at once. For an enjoyable gaming experience, you’ll usually want to find a gaming monitor with at least 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution.

Features to look for in a gaming monitor

Frameless displays

If you want to maximize the size of your screen’s display, look for frameless displays. These gaming monitors are ideal for adding a contemporary feel to any space, giving you the option to put your gaming monitor on display.

Professional gamers or those who want to upgrade their setup usually choose to utilize multiple frameless displays for a more seamless look. If you think you might purchase additional gaming monitors, start with a frameless display.

HDR

You might want to utilize your gaming monitor as a traditional TV to watch streaming platforms like Amazon Prime or Netflix. These platforms utilize a high dynamic range that boosts the brightness and color of the image on your screen. If you want to make your movies and TV shows appear cinema-quality, consider a gaming monitor with an HDR feature.

Video connectivity options

When you’re shopping for a gaming monitor, you’ll notice that they have more connectivity options than your usual monitor. Most gaming monitors have inputs that include DVI, HDMI and DisplayPort. You want to double-check that your devices and gaming consoles have the proper connectivity to link up to your gaming monitor.

How much can you expect to spend on a gaming monitor?

A gaming monitor is an investment that can range anywhere from $300-$1,200. You can usually find a high-quality gaming monitor in the low-to-middle end of this pricing tier. It’s all about knowing what makes a quality monitor that fits your needs. An entry-level gaming monitor will usually cost $300-$500. If you’re a casual gamer, this could be a reasonable price point for you.

Mid-tier gaming monitors typically run less than $750 and provides higher-tier graphics. If you’re looking to buy a top-of-the-range gaming monitor, you can expect to pay upwards of $1,200 for a gaming monitor over 27 inches.

Best gaming monitor FAQ

Can I use a gaming monitor as a traditional monitor when I’m not gaming?

A. All gaming monitors operate like a traditional monitor, allowing you to do all non-gaming activities, like watching movies. You only want to buy a gaming monitor if you intend to use it for gaming alongside other activities.

Are curved monitors good for gaming?

A. Curved gaming monitors are a popular choice because they mimic the shape of your eyeball. The idea is that you engage your peripheral vision to create an immersive gaming experience. Curved gaming monitors are often compared to IMAX movie experiences, but they’re not for everyone.

What is the best gaming monitor to buy?

Top gaming monitor

Acer Nitro XV272U

What you need to know: This budget-friendly 27” gaming monitor uses AMD Radeon FreeSync technology.

What you’ll love: It has a highly detailed and 4K resolution, with a lifelike color range. This gaming monitor helps reduce eyestrain, making it perfect for playing games all day long.

What you should consider: If you’re using out-of-date video, it may cause the screen to become blurry or start to flicker.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gaming monitor for the money

Samsung Odyssey G5 Series 32-inch Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: This gaming market is one of the best that you can get for a mid-range price point. You get a 4K UHD gaming monitor with a curved display.

What you’ll love: The 32-inch gaming monitor is one of the largest game displays that you will find while also giving you a curved display for immersive gameplay.

What you should consider: You may want to add additional speakers to help boost the sound quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alienware 25” Gaming Monitor AW2518Hf

What you need to know: With a 240Hz refresh rate and an unbeatable 1-millisecond response time, this 25” gaming monitor packs a punch.

What you’ll love: It features G-sync technology that gives you a smooth picture with perfect contrast and color.

What you should consider: It’s on the smaller size for a gaming monitor, and the 1080p resolution is lower than what you can find on comparable models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

