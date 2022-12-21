Don’t forget the headphones

This time of year, electronic devices are extremely popular, whether it’s a TV, the new iPhone or something else. While many people focus on the actual device, they forget about the importance of the accessories. For instance, the audio of your high-end gadget is only going to be as good as your headphones. In other words, if you buy cheap headphones, you’re going to be sad. Luckily, you can still get some great deals on wireless headphones.

Key features to consider when buying wireless headphones

Type of wireless headphones

There are four types of headphones you can get: in-ear, on-ear, over-ear and off-ear:

In-ear: These headphones are typically called earbuds, and they fit inside your ear canal.

On-ear: On-ear headphones do as they say: they rest on the outside of your ear.

Over-ear: Over-ear headphones actually encase your entire ear so you have better sound isolation.

Open-ear: While some of the sound can be heard through the air, when wearing open-ear headphones, most of the sound vibrations travel through the bones in your head. These headphones do not go in, on or over your ears. Instead, they sit on your temples, leaving your ears unobstructed.

Noise-canceling mode

Noise-canceling headphones block out environmental noise so you can focus on what is coming through your headphones. This is a benefit because it lets you listen at lower volumes, yet still hear better.

Transparency mode

Since it’s sometimes not safe to be unable to hear environmental sounds, a transparency mode lets the wearer hear important noises, such as traffic, car horns and more.

Microphone

Many headphones also have a built-in microphone. This allows you to take calls or use a voice assistant.

Battery life

Wireless headphones require power to operate. The better the battery life, the longer you can use your headphones between charging.

Best deals you can still get on wireless headphones

Beats Studio Buds

These popular in-ear headphones have an active noise-canceling mode and a transparency mode. You get eight hours of listening time per charge, and they’re currently available for 40% off. Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro uses intelligent noise cancellation to dynamically quiet environmental sounds. The company’s 360-degree audio lets you have a personalized listening experience. Right now, these earbuds are 22% off. Sold by Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple’s high-end AirPods Pro feature a customizable fit and personalized spatial audio that gives you a theatrical sound experience with in-ear headphones. This top pick is on sale for 20% off. Sold by Amazon

Bose Sport Earbuds

Bose is known for high-quality audio. These earbuds offer a lifelike sound with a secure fit. They’re weather- and sweat-resistant and use touch controls instead of buttons for easy navigation. This option is currently available at 13% off. Sold by Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless on-Ear Headphones

These Beats on-ear headphones feature the Apple W1 chip to deliver exceptional performance. They charge fast, have robust Bluetooth connectivity and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Today, they’re on sale for 50% off. Sold by Amazon

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless on-Ear Headphones

The JBL version of on-ear headphones is also on sale for 50% off. They have a rich bass sound and offer effortless switching, so you never miss an incoming call, even if it’s on a different device. Sold by Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones

If you prefer the over-ear version of Beats wireless headphones, this is the pair to get. They have real-time audio calibration to deliver a premium listening experience every time. If you need a little more incentive, the Studio3 headphones are currently available for 57% off. Sold by Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones

Bose’s QuietComfort over-ear headphones have active EQ, which maintains sonic balance at any volume level. If you’re in an environment where it’s important to hear what’s happening around you, switch to aware mode to stay safe. These headphones are currently on sale for 30% off. Sold by Best Buy

Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Open-Ear Endurance Headphones

Shokz give you the convenience of open-ear listening so you can stay aware of your environment while engaged in an intense workout but still enjoy your motivating playlists. The bone conduction technology transmits sound through your cheekbone to your inner ear to give you a premium open-ear listening experience. You can get them today for 23% off. Sold by Best Buy

Ofusho Bone Conduction Headphones

At an impressive 62% off, these open-ear headphones are best for the value-minded individual. This upgraded model offers low sound leakage and enhanced audio quality. Sold by Amazon

