Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
Top Stories
Imo’s partners with Stray Rescue to sponsor animal adoptions
Top Stories
Happy Pride Month: Upcoming Pride activities can be found here
Missouri reports fewer than 200 new COVID cases for three straight days
Woman’s body found at missing Jefferson County man’s home – Suspect dies in shootout
Video
Missouri’s gooey butter cake featured on Food Network’s Best Baker in America
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Cahokia man writes about overcoming personal challenges in ‘Developed in the Dark’
Video
Top Stories
Tips on aging well from the Alzheimer’s Association
Video
Top Stories
Tim’s Travels: Sunrise Yoga at Kiener Plaza
Video
New clothing line works to fight bullying
Video
New animated series ‘Housebroken’ premieres tonight on FOX
Video
The Blue Duck chef competes in new season of Hell’s Kitchen
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
NFL Draft
The Female Field
Video Game News
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Patrick Mahomes’ sights set on going undefeated this upcoming season
Top Stories
Fans behaving badly: Man runs onto court during NBA game, is tackled by security
Cardinals bullpen falters, Dodgers win series opener 9-4
‘He’s a man of his word’: Indy 500 winner Hélio Castroneves makes house call after promise
Video
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Free Trip Tuesday gives you a STAYCATION from Explore St. Louis!
Top Stories
Win Florida Georgia Line tickets EVERY DAY this week!
Top Stories
Win BRAD PAISLEY tickets every day this week!
Mummies of the World: The Exhibition Sweepstakes
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Imo’s partners with Stray Rescue to sponsor animal adoptions
Top Stories
Missouri reports fewer than 200 new COVID cases for three straight days
Top Stories
With the pandemic approaching the rearview, hopes for return of summer tourism across St. Louis
Video
Tuesday marks the final day to get a COVID vaccine at The Dome at America’s Center
Video
UPDATE: 80-year-old Bridgeton man reported missing
Woman who lived with Oakville victim disputes police claims about fatal shooting
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Send us news and weather pics
Newsletters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Backpacks
The best commuter backpack 2021
Popular
Woman’s body found at missing Jefferson County man’s home – Suspect dies in shootout
Video
Ellie Kemper’s Veiled Prophet connection causing stir on Twitter
Rapper VNZA killed in shooting at Lake of the Ozarks bar
Video
St. Louis Weather
More hatmakers cut ties with Nashville hat shop after controversial Instagram post
Robbery suspect charged with shooting at St. Louis officers
Maplewood chef competes in new season of Hell’s Kitchen
Video